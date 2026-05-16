A 64-year-old US citizen was detained at Chennai airport for illegally voting in the TN Assembly polls. Identified by indelible ink, he is the 18th foreign national arrested in a wider ECI crackdown on NRIs with foreign citizenship.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI): A 64-year-old US citizen was detained at Chennai International Airport on Friday night, becoming the 18th foreign national arrested for allegedly casting an illegal vote in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The passenger, identified as Kishore, a resident of Chennai's KK Nagar holding a US passport, was scheduled to board an Emirates flight to the United States via Dubai around 10:00 p.m.

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During a routine immigration check, officials noticed the telltale mark of indelible ink on the index finger of his left hand. Upon initial questioning by immigration authorities, Kishore reportedly admitted to casting his vote in the Virugambakkam constituency of Chennai. Because India does not permit dual citizenship, holding a foreign passport automatically disqualifies an individual from voting in Indian elections.

Following the discovery, Kishore's travel arrangements were immediately revoked. He was detained at the terminal and handed over to the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) police for further legal action.

ECI's Crackdown on Illegal Voting

The arrest is part of a wider, unprecedented sweep by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Polling for the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu took place on April 23. During the single-phase election, the ECI received confidential intelligence suggesting a significant number of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who had acquired foreign citizenship were illegally flying back to exercise voting rights.

In response to the intelligence, the ECI ordered airport immigration desks at major international transit hubs, specifically Chennai and Madurai, to meticulously inspect the fingers of foreign citizens of Indian origin leaving the country.

With Kishore's detention, the tally of foreign citizens caught attempting to return abroad post-election has risen to 18. The stringent enforcement and subsequent mid-airport arrests have caused considerable anxiety and commotion among international travellers at Chennai Airport over the last few days.

Strict Legal Action Promised

Central Crime Branch officials have indicated that strict legal action under the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code will be pursued against all individuals found violating citizenship and electoral laws. (ANI)