A woman's LinkedIn post about an uncomfortable late-night Zomato delivery has gone viral. She detailed feeling unsafe after the delivery rider commented on her order, sparking a wider discussion on customer safety and privacy. The incident has led many others to share similar experiences and concerns.

A major online discussion on personal boundaries and safety has been triggered by a woman's post about an uncomfortable late-night food delivery. Many people, particularly women who claimed to have encountered similar circumstances, have taken notice of the event, which included a Zomato delivery rider and was reported by LinkedIn user Aanya Wig.

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In her post, Aanya detailed how a straightforward order became awkward due to a remark made by the delivery partner. She expressed worries about how much personal information delivery personnel may view and that the encounter made her feel uneasy.

Aanya revealed that she walked outside her house at approximately 11 p.m. to pick up the paan she had ordered after dinner. When the delivery partner showed up, she was by herself. She claimed that the rider initially enquired as to whether she had placed the order. Throughout the exchange, she remained mute and did not reply.

She claims that the rider's comment about her purchasing paan at her age and being a woman made things more awkward. She was uncomfortable with this remark. "I had the weirdest interaction last night with a Zomato rider and felt so unsafe," she stated.

Following the event, Aanya questioned why delivery partners could view and remark on purchase data. Such remarks, in her opinion, are inappropriate and go too far. She wrote, "How does your delivery partner have any authority to see what I've ordered, comment, and act as though he has some right (or say) in what I order and don't?"

She added that because the rider was previously aware of her residence, she was reluctant to report the incident. She wondered how a complaint may affect her personal security.

A Look At Viral Post

Aanya also tagged Zomato in her post and asked the company to improve training and awareness for delivery partners. In response, Zomato commented, “Hi Aanya, please DM us your order ID and we will look into this on priority."

How Did Netizens React?

The post led to many reactions from users who said they could relate to her experience.

A user wrote, “It’s literally scary. I have this fear almost every time when I order anything from these apps. There should be some ways to protect basic things of customers."

Another said, “It’s getting worse day by day in Delhi/NCR. It’s very scary because he knows where you live." A comment read, “I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve pretended like I was talking to someone at the back while receiving an order," and added, “It’s exhausting that so many of us have to constantly think about our safety."