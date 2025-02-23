Champions Trophy: Ben Duckett’s 165 completes unique ODI score list, every total from 0 to 183 now achieved

Ben Duckett's 165 against Australia is a new ODI benchmark as every score from 0-183 is now recorded in One-Day International cricket history.

England’s Ben Duckett etched his name into cricket’s record books with a scintillating 165-run knock against Australia in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy opener in Lahore on Saturday. With his landmark innings, Duckett became the first player to score exactly 165 in an ODI, ensuring that every score from 0 to 183 has now been recorded at least once in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Duckett’s historic innings, played at a strike rate of 115.38, featured 17 boundaries and 3 sixes, propelling England to a formidable total of 351. His knock also shattered a 23-year-old record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history, surpassing Andy Flower and Nathan Astle, who both had 145 runs to their names in the tournament.

Every score from 0 to 183 now in ODI cricket

Duckett’s unique feat added another chapter to ODI cricket’s statistical milestones, completing the unbroken streak of individual scores from 0 to 183 in the format. Previously, no batsman had managed to register an exact 165, leaving it as the missing piece in the list of achieved ODI scores.

Additionally, the score of 183 is particularly noteworthy in Indian cricket history, as three Indian legends—Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli—have each scored exactly 183 in ODIs. Interestingly, when Kohli achieved the feat, he was not yet India’s captain, though he later led the team in numerous matches.

Highest Individual Scores in Champions Trophy History

With Duckett’s record-breaking 165, here is an updated list of the highest individual scores in ICC Champions Trophy history:

Ben Duckett - 165

Andy Flower - 145*

Nathan Astle - 145

Sourav Ganguly - 141*

Sachin Tendulkar - 141

Australia’s record chase overshadows Duckett’s brilliance

Despite Duckett’s heroics, Australia scripted a dramatic turnaround in the high-scoring clash. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis played the innings of his life, registering his maiden ODI century with an unbeaten 120. His knock spearheaded Australia’s chase, helping them overhaul England’s 351 with five wickets in hand.

Australia’s successful chase of 352 set a new record for the highest-ever run chase in an ICC white-ball tournament, surpassing Pakistan’s 345-run pursuit against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

