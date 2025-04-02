user
Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss

These movies and web series are full of mystery, deception, and thrills. Police officers, kidnappings, and murder mysteries will keep you hooked.

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

If you like dark mysteries, good twists, and investigative cases, then you must watch these movies. These web series will keep you up at night.

article_image2

Paatal Lok

Instead of a normal case, a police officer gets a high-profile case. What he does amidst media, power, and corruption is in the series.


article_image3

Apharan

A police officer becomes a criminal. A kidnapping case spirals out of control, getting caught in a web of lies, secrets, and deceit.

article_image4

Asur

A psychological mystery thriller mixed with mythology and crime. A forensic officer returns to the CBI. He considers himself a demon and is a serial killer.

article_image5

Candy

The murder of a student puts teacher Jayant and police officer Ratna in trouble. There are mysteries like rave parties, cold cases, demons, and Candy.

article_image6

Sacred Games

A gangster's phone call starts a race to prevent disaster. This thriller takes you into the inner parts of Mumbai, full of secrets and mysteries.

article_image7

Kohrra

An NRI boy is murdered before his wedding. Two police officers unravel a web of mystery, deceit, and hatred in Punjab.

article_image8

Delhi Crime

This series is based on real events. The Delhi Police races to solve a high-profile case. This thriller is emotional and true.

article_image9

Murder in Mahim

While investigating a murder at Mahim station, a journalist suspects his own son. This thriller mixes crime and family drama.

article_image10

Dahaad

A policeman uncovers the mystery of missing women in Rajasthan. People are shocked to see the truth.

article_image11

Criminal Justice

An incident one night becomes a murder mystery. Aditya sees blood, but he doesn't remember. The evidence is against him, the truth is suppressed.

