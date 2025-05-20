YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive military info with Pakistani handlers. A viral video of a cake delivery to the Pakistan High Commission has linked her to a broader spy network under investigation.

Haryana: Popular travel vlogger and influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on charges of espionage for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. The arrest, made by the Civil Lines police in Hisar, comes amid growing concerns over foreign infiltration via social media platforms.

Malhotra, known for her YouTube channel ‘Travel with JO’, which has over 3.77 lakh subscribers, is accused of maintaining contact with Pakistani handlers and promoting pro-Pakistan narratives online. She also has 1.33 lakh followers on Instagram.

The controversy deepened after images surfaced showing Malhotra with a man who recently delivered a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, just days after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 civilian lives. The viral video of the cake delivery triggered widespread outrage and is now being linked to a wider espionage operation.

An X user, Being Political (@BeingPolitical1), shared a post referencing an old video from April showing a man delivering a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. This video resurfaced and went viral following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. The same man was later seen in one of the videos on YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s channel, linking him to the broader espionage case.

FIR alleges Jyoti Malhotra shared sensitive military information with Pakistani intelligence

According to the FIR, Malhotra visited Pakistan in 2023 as part of a travel group, during which she met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish. Upon returning to India, she allegedly remained in contact with him via WhatsApp and other messaging platforms.

During a subsequent visit to Pakistan, reportedly arranged by Ahsan, she met Ali Ahsan, who introduced her to officials believed to be part of Pakistan's intelligence services. Investigators claim that after this meeting, Malhotra began transmitting sensitive information to her contacts across the border.

To avoid detection, Malhotra allegedly saved their phone numbers under false names; one of them, Shahbaz, was stored as “Jatt Randhawa”. Police say she used apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat to communicate covertly.