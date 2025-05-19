YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and three others accused of spying for Pakistan stayed in contact with handlers during recent blackouts in North India. They allegedly shared sensitive info and helped shape narratives for Pakistani interests.

Chandigarh: In a significant development, security agencies have arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and three others for allegedly operating a spy ring in connection with Pakistan. The group is accused of sharing sensitive information related to strategic Indian installations and maintaining contact with Pakistani handlers, even during recent power blackouts across northern India.

The other arrested individuals include Nauman Elahi, a security guard from Panipat (Uttar Pradesh); Devender Singh Dhillon from Kaithal; and Arman, a resident of Rajaka village in Nuh district. All four were arrested between May 13 and May 15 and are currently being interrogated by multiple central and state intelligence agencies.

Sources revealed that Malhotra, a resident of Hisar and a social media influencer, was allegedly in contact with Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, and other handlers around May 6, just a day before Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army’s retaliatory strike on terror sites in Pakistan and PoK. Officials believe she remained in touch with these individuals over the following days.

According to Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Sawan, “In modern warfare, the enemy often uses social media influencers and YouTubers to manipulate public narratives. Malhotra's involvement indicates she may have played a role in shaping a favourable narrative for Pakistan.”

Though SP Sawan did not disclose specific financial details, sources indicated that Malhotra’s travel history and lifestyle appeared to be inconsistent with her declared income, raising suspicions that some of her international trips may have been funded by external sources. Central agencies have also placed another YouTuber from Odisha under scrutiny in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, investigations into Arman have revealed that he was in direct contact with Pakistani intelligence through a known terrorist intermediary. He allegedly supplied Indian SIM cards, procured using his own identification, to Pakistani operatives. Arman, who had previously attended a defence expo and shared details with his handlers, was arrested on May 15 from Firozpur Jhirka. He is a Class XII dropout and often carried a bag, posing as a job-seeker in Delhi to avoid suspicion.

Further investigations are ongoing.