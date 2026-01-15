A satirical video by American comedian Austin Nasso has gone viral in India. Impersonating Donald Trump, he mockingly "sells" H-1B visas for $100,000 on the streets of Bangalore, mimicking Trump's mannerisms.

A hilarious satirical video of an American comedian impersonating former US President Donald Trump has taken social media in India by storm, delighting and sparking conversation across platforms. In the clip, Instagram creator Austin Nasso adopts Trump’s familiar style -- complete with a red tie, exaggerated hand gestures and a Trump-like voice -- while “selling” H-1B work visas to people on the streets of Bangalore.

In the video, which has garnered millions of views since being shared, Nasso walks through a busy area approaching passersby with a mock sales pitch: “We are selling H-1B visas for 100,000 dollars.” The absurdity of the situation -- an oversized price tag, an on-the-spot offer and Trump-esque delivery -- immediately sets the tone for satire. The clip’s caption jokingly reads “Buy one get one free,” adding another layer of humour to the performance.

Reactions from locals in the video range from amused curiosity to blunt honesty. One man coolly replies, “I like Europe a lot more than the US,” prompting Nasso’s Trump character to fire back with a familiar Trump-style retort: “So nasty.” Near the end of the clip, the comedian is shown riding in an auto-rickshaw still in character and shouting the faux visa sale line -- drawing laughs and reactions from bystanders.

The video’s humour stems not just from physical comedy and impersonation but also from timing. It arrived at a moment when the US H-1B visa programme is under renewed focus, with the Trump administration having introduced a substantial $100,000 fee for new H-1B petitions as part of immigration changes. This move has generated debate globally, particularly since Indian professionals hold a significant percentage of these visas, especially in the IT sector.

Online reactions have poured in from viewers across demographics. Many found the clip uproarious and cleverly timed, with comments such as “This feels uncomfortably close to reality but still hilarious,” and “Comedy aside, this shows how global US visa politics has become.” Others enjoyed the subtle meta-commentary, noting that while satire was the purpose, the underlying global conversations about immigration policies especially around H-1B visas resonated deeply with audiences.

Some viewers also appreciated the cultural irony and local interaction, with one light-hearted comment celebrating the auto-rickshaw cameo as a uniquely Indian twist on American political satire. The demonstration highlights how global socio-political themes -- like visa policy and immigration can be communicated through street performance and humour with wide cross-border appeal.

While the video is clearly comedic and theatrical, its popularity reflects a broader reality: immigration policy, especially for H-1B visas, continues to be a sensitive topic for many Indians and global professionals.

The fact that a satirical take on such a complex policy gained millions of views underscores both public interest and the power of humour to bring people together around timely discussions.