The 25-year-old horse, Viraat, retired from his service in the Indian Army after the 73rd Republic Day parade and has been formally adopted by the President's Bodyguard. Viraat was the mount of the President's Bodyguard Commandant and took part in 13 Republic Day parades. Colonel Amit Berwal, Commandant, President's Bodyguard, said, "Viraat is a 25-year-old horse, the seniormost horse of the Indian Army. The horse has more than 13 Republic Day parades under his belt. He is an award-winner of the Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card. The horse retired in 2022...Today, he has been formally adopted by the President's Bodyguard..."

A Special Retirement for a Decorated Horse

When a PBG horse reaches retirement age, typically between 18 and 22 years, it is relocated to an Army Remount and Veterinary Corps Depot, where it can live out its years in peace. Some horses are commemorated within the Regiment for their unique service. Viraat is one such horse that was awarded the COAS Commendation Card in 2022 and was patted by the President and the Prime Minister on January 26, 2022, during the Republic Day Parade. Viraat has been adopted by the PBG post-retirement, and it is now looked after by the PBG.

Living Embodiments of India's Cavalry Heritage

Glorious, Arjun, Vikrant and Absolute are the horses of the President's Bodyguard PBG, far more than ceremonial mounts; they are living embodiments of India's cavalry heritage. Their discipline, elegance, and unwavering loyalty mirror the ethos of the Regiment itself. Each stride they take along Kartvya Path, every moment they stand in gleaming attire before Rashtrapati Bhavan, pays tribute to India's storied military traditions and the enduring bond between a trooper and his horse. At every ceremonial appearance, the PBG horse remains an enduring symbol of tradition, heritage, culture, grace, courage, strength, and national pride.

Training and Daily Regimen of PBG Horses

"We do conditioning of these horses, their weight shouldn't be more than 500-550 kg, they should be fit athlete," he said. Explaining about playful horse Glorious, he said, "An unknown rider can think him threatening, but he is a playful horse. He is a young horse we provide training to them like training is given to the athletes."

PBG horses receive meticulous care, reflecting the standards of the Regiment. Their day begins with early morning grooming, followed by exercise in the riding arenas to maintain fitness and readiness. Carefully balanced diet of grains, concentrates and green fodder, tailored to their metabolism, temperament, and workload. Mid-day rest is followed by an evening grooming session, ensuring both physical and mental. The President's Bodyguard (PBG) stands as the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army, distinguished by its historic lineage and exemplary standards of service.

The President's Bodyguard: An Elite Regiment

The President's Bodyguard (PBG) is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army and has a dual mandate of both operational capability in war and serving as the Household Cavalry of the President of India in peace. As the Household Cavalry at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Bodyguard are renowned for their discipline, precision, and impeccable turnout. Equally distinguished are the horses they ride, an integral component of the Regiment's identity. These horses embody composure, strength, and loyalty, reflecting the very ethos upheld by the troopers who command them. An overview of the PBG's equine tradition-its history, breeding philosophy, training methodology, daily administration, and ceremonial stature is covered in subsequent paragraphs.

Colonel Amit Berwal, Commandant, President's Bodyguard said, "We are the President's Bodyguard. We have a mandatory dual role, which is to undertake operations in war under a parachute formation and during peacetime, we are the bodyguard to the President..."

Selection for Ceremonial Duties

In Republic Day parade preparations and selection of horse's he said, "At this stage, we are in the process of identifying horses for the 26th Jan rehearsals, thereafter the beating retreat and opening of the Parliament. We undertake a 40-45-day rehearsal and practice period from mid-December onward. The horses (to be selected) must be fit in terms of their health, gait and temperament..." (ANI)