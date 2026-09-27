Students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) held a violent protest over an alleged rape, clashing with police, setting vehicles on fire, and blocking a national highway. Police personnel were injured and an FIR has been registered.

Protest Turns Violent at LPU

A protest by students outside Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara turned violent as students clashed with police, and vehicles were set on fire on Sunday. Amid the protest, students also blocked the national highway. The protest was against an alleged rape of a university student within the campus.

SSP Jalandhar Harvinder Singh Virk said police personnel sustained injuries and police vehicles were damaged during the incident. "Police personnel have sustained injuries. Police vehicles have been damaged," Virk said. According to police, the investigation to ascertain the facts of the incident is ongoing; police officials have not yet confirmed whether a student was raped within the university campus. The identity of the accused is not yet known. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown people for now, as the investigation is going on.

University Alleges Rumour-Driven Situation

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, LPU Dean Sorabh Lakhanpal said that the university had taken the students' concerns seriously and had allowed them to view CCTV footage and visit the room they had identified. "When the students brought this matter to our attention, we decided it needed to be treated seriously," Lakhanpal said. He said the university had repeatedly assured the students of its support and urged them to file a formal complaint.

Lakhanpal said that as the university looked further into the matter, it formed the impression that the situation was "entirely rumour-driven". He alleged that anti-social elements from outside were involved and said they had attempted to disrupt the academic atmosphere. "We are realizing that this entire situation is fueled by rumors. The students really need to understand this," he said. "I believe that anti-social elements are involved; we strongly suspect a conspiracy on their part," Lakhanpal said. He further alleged that outsiders were responsible for vandalism during the protest.

Police Detail Investigation, Form SIT

DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said a large number of LPU students had blocked the National Highway at around 2 am, raising a demand over an alleged rape of a girl from the G3 hostel three days earlier. "Early this morning at 2 AM, a large number of LPU students blocked the National Highway here. Their primary demand was that three days ago a girl from the G3 hostel was raped, and no action had been taken regarding this until now," Singla said.

He said police had received the students' statement and initiated the process of registering an FIR. "We have received their statement. We have initiated the registration of an FIR, and they will receive a copy shortly," he said. Singla said the FIR was being registered against an unknown person for now, as the complaint stated that a girl residing in the G3 hostel had been raped. He added that the identity of the girl was not yet clear and would be part of the investigation. He said the investigation would include forensic analysis, examination of CCTV footage and analysis of phone data. A special investigation team would also be formed, he added.

"The investigation will be conducted scientifically; we will form a special investigation team to carry out the probe and apprehend the culprit quickly," Singla said. Singla also said students had other demands concerning the boys' and girls' hostels, and a meeting with LPU management had been scheduled for 12 pm. He said police had spoken to student leaders regarding the meeting.

A student also said that some outsiders had arrived during the night and claimed that the damage to property was primarily caused by them. "As long as it was just our college students present, the outsiders stayed outside while those inside remained inside. The vandalism committed by the outsiders is their responsibility; beyond that, we don't want anything else," the student said. The student said the protesters were seeking accountability and transparent communication. "All we ask for is accountability and transparent communication," the student said.

Massive student protests erupted in Punjab’s Phagwara area early Sunday morning after news spread on social media regarding the alleged rape of a university student within the campus premises. (ANI)