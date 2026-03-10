Under CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has built/rebuilt 819 Panchayat buildings and made over 7,000 km of roads pothole-free. Key ropeway projects connecting pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath and Yamunotri are also progressing steadily.

During the four years of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's second tenure, 819 Panchayat buildings have been constructed or reconstructed across the state, Panchayati Raj Minister Satpal Maharaj said during the Question Hour of the Assembly on Tuesday. CM Dhami had directed the Panchayati Raj Department to launch a special campaign to rebuild these deteriorated buildings. Following these directions, the department has constructed or reconstructed 819 Panchayat buildings over the past four years, while work on the remaining buildings is still underway.

Over 7,000 km of Roads Made Pothole-Free

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) has made more than 7,000 km of roads pothole-free in the state by the first week of November. According to the information presented in the Assembly, following strict directions from CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to make roads pothole-free, the department repaired 3,134 km of roads before the monsoon in the financial year 2025-26. After the monsoon, another 4,149.17 km of roads were made pothole-free by November 10, 2025. During this period, more than 313 km of roads were repaired in Haridwar district alone.

Ropeway Projects to Boost Pilgrimage Tourism

At the same time, the process of connecting various pilgrimage sites in the state through ropeways is progressing steadily. The Tourism Minister informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the ropeway from Kaddukhal to Surkanda Devi Temple has already started operations under the PPP mode. Additionally, the ropeway from Thuligad to Purnagiri Temple in Champawat district is currently under construction in PPP mode. Similarly, the ropeway project from Janki Chatti to Yamunotri Temple in Uttarkashi district is also being developed under the PPP model.

Furthermore, ropeway projects from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Temple and from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib are also currently in progress.

Governor Addresses Budget Session on State's Progress

The Budget Session of the State Legislative Assembly began on March 9 with Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd)'s address. The Governor highlighted the government's efforts to take Uttarakhand to new heights through transparent and accountable governance.

Addressing the Budget Session of the State Legislative Assembly, he emphasised strengthening infrastructure, expanding digital services, and promoting public participation. The Governor further mentioned the various initiatives and schemes being implemented by the state government to create employment and self-employment opportunities for youth, promote women's empowerment, increase farmers' income, strengthen education and healthcare services, and encourage tourism and investment. (ANI)