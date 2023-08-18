Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Violence in Manipur after two weeks of peace, 3 killed in Ukhrul district

    This incident adds to the distressing toll of the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities. With more than 180 lives lost and a multitude displaced, the violence, sparked by the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status, continues to leave a profound impact.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    After a span of two weeks characterized by relative calm, Manipur's Ukhrul district was marred by a tragic incident on Friday (August 18), claiming three lives, as reported by the police. The serene atmosphere of Thowai village near Litan was abruptly shattered by heavy gunfire, resulting in the unfortunate demise of three villagers. The firing occurred in the early hours of the morning, persisting until security forces intervened, ultimately bringing an end to the tumultuous situation.

    Subsequent to the disturbance, a meticulous search operation was orchestrated by civil society groups in neighboring villages and forested regions, culminating in the recovery of the victims' bodies.

    This incident adds to the distressing toll of the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities. With more than 180 lives lost and a multitude displaced, the violence, sparked by the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status, continues to leave a profound impact.

    The individuals tragically lost in this incident have been identified as Jamkhogin Haokip (26), Thangkhokai Haokip (35), and Hollenson Baite (24).

    Concurrently, on a different front, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) displayed its commitment to addressing the Manipur violence cases. On August 16, a contingent of 53 officers, including 29 women, hailing from various CBI units across the nation, were deployed for the investigation.

    This pioneering initiative involves the collaboration of three Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) - Lovely Katiyar, Nirmala Devi, and Mohit Gupta - along with Superintendent of Police Rajveer. The supervisory mantle rests with Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay, tasked with overseeing the comprehensive probe.

    Notably, this mobilization sets an unprecedented precedent by involving a substantial number of women officers simultaneously. It underscores the agency's commitment to pursuing justice in a diverse and comprehensive manner.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
