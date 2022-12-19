Violence breaks out at Allahabad University after argument over student entry; stones thrown, bike set on fire

A large crowd and security guards clashed at the prestigious Allahabad University after an argument over entry to the campus spiralled out of control. A video circulating on social media showed protesters throwing stones at the guards and at policemen who were called to the campus after the violence started.

After the protesting students were physically assaulted by the security guards on Monday, violence broke out between students and police at Allahabad University. According to reports, when the altercation grew more violent, security guards started firing, injuring about six students and police officers. According to local media, the altercation on Monday started when the guards prevented the former student leader Vivekanand Pathak from visiting the school.

The situation is now under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. The police are monitoring the situation. CP Prayagraj said, "According to a former student, there was a fight at the university between students and security personnel. This information is being used to register a case."

He added, "Video footage being analysed for probe and action. Two motorcycles were torched in the incident. Students are taken into confidence."

Angry students began damaging many automobiles parked inside various locations. There have been about six injuries recorded thus far. When the situation reached the DM's office, more police were dispatched to the institution to deal with it.

Allahabad University administration has not released any official statement as of now. Students at Allahabad University have been demonstrating against the fee increase for more than 100 days, and so far the demonstration has been peaceful. Earlier, the fee per student annually was Rs 975 which comes to Rs 81 per month. The university fee has been enhanced to Rs 4,151 per year or Rs 333 per month which is almost a hike of 400%.

(Photo: Prayagraj District | Twitter)