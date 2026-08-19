Artisans in Tiruchirappalli are creating eco-friendly Ganesha idols for Vinayaka Chaturthi using tapioca flour. The idols, which can dissolve in water in 30 minutes, face low bookings, prompting artisans to seek government support.

With Vinayaka Chaturthi approaching, artisans in Tiruchirappalli district are busy preparing colourful Ganesha idols, with a strong focus on environmental protection and compliance with Tamil Nadu government guidelines. The idols, ranging from 3 feet to a maximum of 10 feet, are being crafted in various designs and sizes to meet the requirements of devotees and festival organisers.

Eco-Friendly Crafting with Tapioca Flour

A key feature of these idols is that they are made using tapioca flour. According to the artisans, the tapioca is processed into a paste and used to mould the idols, making them biodegradable and environmentally friendly.

The artisans said the idols can completely dissolve in water within around 30 minutes after immersion, helping minimise the accumulation of idol remains in water bodies. The idols are also decorated using rangoli colours, which the artisans said are chosen to minimise environmental impact during and after immersion.

Artisan's Appeal Amidst Declining Profession

Speaking to ANI, Ganesha idol creator and designer Periyasamy, who has been in the profession for nearly 45 years, said they make a variety of Ganesha idols every year ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi. He said, "I have been involved in the idol-making profession for nearly 45 years. Every year, we create Ganesha idols in different designs ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi. The idols we make range from 3 feet to a maximum of 10 feet and are crafted entirely using tapioca flour."

"Our idols are made using environmentally friendly methods. However, compared to previous years, advance bookings have been very low this year, and our traditional profession is gradually declining," he added. Periyasamy appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to relax the stringent regulations governing the installation of Ganesha idols and permit idols to be installed at more locations. He also urged the government to provide financial assistance and subsidies to traditional artisans to encourage them and help prevent the decline of the idol-making profession.

With the festival drawing closer, artisans are giving final touches to the idols and preparing them for delivery across Tiruchirappalli district. They hope that increased awareness about environmental protection will encourage more devotees to opt for eco-friendly Ganesha idols.