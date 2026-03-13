Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed PM Modi's talks with Iran, calling for a "collective push" to end the West Asia conflict. He cited the impact on India's energy security and diaspora, and maintained that there was "wrong on both sides".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holding conversations with their Iranian counterparts and called for a "collective push" to end the West Asia conflict.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tharoor Lauds India's Peace Initiative

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Shashi Tharoor lauded India's initiative for peace, noting that several nations have been affected amid the hampering of oil and gas trade routes via the Strait of Hormuz.

He said, "Glad that India is taking the initiative for peace. At the moment, neither side seems willing to settle. Although Trump said that he is running out of targets to hit, this may end soon. The Iranians have said that they expect the retaliation to continue. It is difficult for us sitting in Delhi to judge, but we should be a constructive voice for peace. This has hurt us badly and will hurt other countries' gas supply and energy security. The safety of nine million Indians in the Gulf countries and our relationships are also at stake. It is in the interest of the world to collectively push to end this, and we should be a leading voice in the matter."

PM Modi Discusses Situation with Iranian President

On Thursday, PM Modi held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, backed by the US, involving Iran and Israel.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions, particularly the loss of civilian lives and damage to civilian infrastructure in the region.

'Wrong On Both Sides': Tharoor on Conflict, UNSC Vote

Meanwhile, when asked about the United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Iran's attacks against its regional neighbours, Tharoor maintained that both sides in the conflict have committed some "wrongs."

Tharoor slammed the US and Israel for initiating the strikes, while also blaming Iran for attacking its neighbouring countries, widening the ambit of the conflict.

"On principle, there is wrong on both sides. It was wrong of the US and Israel to attack. Any argument of provocation or preemptive self-defence is not justified at a time when negotiations were going on, and Iran was apparently granting everything demanded. Equally, on the other side, Iran is to blame for attacking countries not a party to the war and hurting innocent civilians. This is pointing towards the pointlessness of wars and conflicts. As the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Buddha, we know peace and ahimsa have been major traditions of India, and that is what we should stand for," he said.

The 15-member UNSC passed Resolution 2817 (2026) with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions from China and the Russian Federation, condemning Iran's "egregious attacks" against its regional neighbours. The representative of the United States, serving as Council President for March, remarked that "Iran shoots in all directions", highlighting that a record number of nearly 140 Member States, including India, co-sponsored the text.

On Reported LPG Cylinder Shortage

Addressing the reported shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, the Congress MP said, "According to the minister's statement yesterday, petrol, diesel, kerosene, all that the supplies are adequate. It seems LPG is a particular area where there is some shortage because, unfortunately, a lot of our cooking, especially in rural areas, has been switching from wood and coal to cylinder gas, and if cylinders are not easy to get, that becomes a real challenge. The country must unite to ensure that these problems are overcome as quickly as possible."

However, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has denied the claims of an LPG shortage. (ANI)