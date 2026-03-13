Opposition MPs criticised PM Modi and Hardeep Singh Puri over fuel security, blaming the govt's foreign policy for public struggles. Puri assured that India's energy supplies are secure despite global disruptions, citing diversification of crude oil sources.

Several Members of Parliament on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for their stance on fuel security. While speaking to the reporters, leaders alleged that the government's foreign policy has left common citizens struggling for essential energy supplies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Opposition Leaders Voice Concerns

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said, "We are asking the government regarding their arrangements (for LPG)...We can see people in long queues to buy LPG...

Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "They are not living in reality. They are living in a dream world...In our constituencies, people are also suffering like anything. In the national capital, we can see how people are suffering. This reality is not affecting them because they are living in a different world, not with the common people. Common people are suffering only because of this government's attitude, foreign policy...They don't want Rahul Gandhi to speak on these issues"

On the other hand, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, while speaking to ANI, said, "...Denial is not a good instrument, he should take everyone along and accept that there is a problem..."

Minister Puri Reassures on Energy Security

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured Parliament that India's energy supplies remain secure despite major global disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In his statement in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the government has taken multiple measures to safeguard the country's energy security and ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products, cooking gas, and natural gas.

In a post on X, he reiterated, "Despite the current geopolitical situation involving major energy producers, our energy imports are secure and continue to flow from different sources using non-Hormuz routes. We are comfortably placed and are able to meet the energy requirements of our citizens."

"There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel or fuel oil. Retail outlets across the country are stocked, and supply chains are functioning normally," the minister said.

His Lok Sabha statement came amid heightened global concerns after shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of the world's crude oil, natural gas and LPG normally flows, was disrupted following the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

'Non-Hormuz Sourcing Increased'

Puri said India has successfully diversified its crude oil sourcing to reduce dependence on the Hormuz route. Before the crisis, about 45 per cent of India's crude imports passed through the strait.

He said, "India's crude supply position is secure, and volumes secured exceed what Hormuz would have delivered. Before this crisis, approximately 45 per cent of India's crude imports transited the Hormuz route."

"Non-Hormuz sourcing has risen to approximately 70 per cent of crude imports, up from 55 per cent before the conflict began. India sources crude from 40 countries, against 27 in 2006-07," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)