Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary said free transport will be provided to commuters on Bhagalpur's Vikramshila Setu until it's fully operational by November 30. The temporary measure follows a slab collapse, with one of three Bailey bridges now complete.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday inspected the Bailey bridge constructed on the Bhagalpur's Vikramshila Setu and said temporary arrangements would remain in place until the bridge becomes fully operational by November 30.

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Speaking to reporters, Choudhary said the government would ensure free transportation for commuters between both sides until full functionality of the bridge is restored. "For now, it will be temporarily operational. Until the bridge is fully operational, whether it's private vehicle users or common people, the government will make all arrangements to transport them free of charge from one side to the other. The bridge will be fully operational by November 30," Choudhary said.

The work is expected to bring relief to commuters after the bridge remained closed following the collapse of a slab earlier this month.

Construction Status Update

According to Superintending Engineer of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Vipin Kumar Chand, one of the three planned Bailey bridges has already been fully launched, while the second is in the final stages of decking and finishing work. Preparations for the third bridge are also underway.

Earlier, speaking to ANI on Monday, Chand said, "In total, three Bailey bridges are planned. Of these, one has been fully launched, while the second is now undergoing decking and finishing work. These smaller tasks will take two to three days to complete. Preparations for launching the third bridge have already begun. The bridges are single-lane. The administration will decide which types of vehicles are permitted to use the bridge. One bridge is complete, the second is nearing completion, and the third will follow the same process. We are making every effort to meet the deadline, as people are facing difficulties and delays. We aim to restore movement as quickly as possible."

Details of Bridge Collapse

On May 3, a slab between two pillars of the Vikramshila Setu, which connects the Purvanchal region with Seemanchal across the Ganga river, collapsed. Following the incident, traffic was halted, and routes were diverted.

According to reports, a 10-inch expansion joint first subsided, after which a slab near pier number 133 gave way and fell into the river.

The bridge, a key link between Bhagalpur and Seemanchal, has remained closed to traffic since the incident.