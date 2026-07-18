Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket. He credited PM Modi for opening the space sector, which he said led to a 'quantum leap' in India's space economy and startups.

Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday hailed the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket built by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, calling it a "proud moment for every Indian" and a major milestone for the country's private space sector.

Minister Credits PM Modi for 'Quantum Leap' in Space Sector

Speaking to ANI, Singh said the launch would not have been possible without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision five to six years ago to open the space sector to private players. "I would say congratulations, India. Every Indian is feeling proud, and, of course, congratulations to Skyroot for having become the first-ever private player to have executed this launch from Sriharikota. But let's not forget, most of all, the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Had he not taken that courageous, out-of-the-box decision about five or six years back to unlock the space sector and open up the gates of Sriharikota to private players, we would not have witnessed this event today. Because the launch wouldn't have happened, Skyroot wouldn't have been there," he told ANI.

The Minister said the launch vindicated the PM's decision, pointing to a "quantum leap" in India's space economy and startups in just half a decade. "And today, we feel vindicated in Prime Minister Modi's decision because, in just half a decade, there has been a quantum leap both in the space economy and in the number of space startups. Also, in five years' time, a very brief period, we have produced one unicorn, which is none other than Skyroot itself," he added.

'India's Entry as a Global Player'

In a post on X, Singh congratulated Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, calling it "India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle." "Congratulations to #SkyrootAerospace on the successful launch of #Vikram1, India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle. The mission marks a major milestone for India's expanding private space sector and reflects the nation's growing capabilities in space technology and rising Space economy. This achievement is yet another significant step towards strengthening India's position as a global space power," Jitendra Singh wrote on X.

Singh said India's space economy had grown significantly and was expected to expand further in the coming years. "From a modest space economy, today we are close to USD 9 billion and hope to go up to almost 40-45 billion in less than a decade. Today's successful launch is a reiteration of India's entry as a global player in the highly competitive arena of the space economy. May India rise higher and higher," he said.

Emotional Moment for Skyroot Team

Meanwhile, at Skyroot's facility in Sriharikota, employees described the launch as an emotional culmination of years of work. "It is a very happy and proud moment for me. My heart is pumping like anything. It has been eight long years; our young engineers were working together closely. It is a carbon composite motor casing... It is lightweight," he told ANI.

Another employee said, "Our hearts were pounding like anything. The delay took our hearts... We are so happy. Everyone put their heart and soul into this project."

A third employee added, "We are very, very happy to see the launch of the first Indian private rocket into orbit. Hard work speaks. Everything went well..."

Mission 'Aagaman': A Historic Success

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability.

The mission, named "Mission Aagaman", was executed from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM). (ANI)