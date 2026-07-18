The Bar Council of India (BCI) has made it mandatory for law students, interns, and new advocates to give undertakings and affidavits to follow new social media guidelines, aiming to protect the dignity of courts and the legal profession.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has made it mandatory for law students, interns and newly enrolled advocates to give separate undertakings and affidavits promising to follow social media guidelines aimed at protecting the dignity of courts and the legal profession.

Under the new directions, every person seeking enrolment as an advocate will have to submit a separate sworn affidavit agreeing to follow the BCI's social media and digital ethics rules. Law students will also have to sign a separate undertaking at the time of admission and again before starting internships, acknowledging that they will follow the prescribed code of conduct.

Implementation and Monitoring

The BCI has also directed all State Bar Councils, Bar Associations and law colleges to immediately implement the new guidelines. It has asked them to set up monitoring systems, create Digital Ethics Committees and ensure that students, interns and advocates are made aware of the new rules.

Prohibitions for Students and Interns

The circular says students and interns must not make reels or videos inside courts, chambers or law offices, record hearings or client meetings, disclose confidential case details, or post "day in court", "lawyer life" or similar content that trivialises the legal profession.

Prohibitions for Advocates and on AI Content

Advocates have also been advised not to create promotional content inside court premises, use court buildings or robes for social media branding, publish misleading legal content or client testimonials, or circulate edited clips of court proceedings. The BCI has also prohibited AI-generated or deepfake content showing judges, lawyers or court proceedings in a misleading manner.

Clarification on Legal Education Content

At the same time, the BCI clarified that the circular does not ban responsible legal education on social media. It said advocates and legal professionals can continue to share legal awareness content, explain judgments and discuss legal issues, provided the content is accurate, non-promotional, non-sensational and does not amount to advertising or promise legal results. (ANI)