Results for the Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Spark Saturday weekly draw on July 18, 2026, have been officially announced. The draw included a grand prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prize tiers. While the article notes the results are out, specific winning numbers are not listed.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday weekly lottery results for July 18, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number ____ has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 91E 37102

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 37102 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 02242, 16923, 20925, 24630, 26567, 41455, 45795, 47629, 74646, 91492

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0119, 1240, 2565, 3339, 4841, 6378, 6676, 7291, 7489, 7925

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0398, 0417, 0924, 2926, 5129, 5407, 7563, 7840, 8704, 9490

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0290, 0597, 0622, 0788, 0933, 1028, 1106, 1207, 1244, 1418, 1794, 1983, 2036, 2085, 2162, 2240, 2277, 2388, 2538, 2541, 2632, 2785, 2942, 3021, 3083, 3158, 3226, 3323, 3425, 3607, 3621, 3760, 3781, 3906, 3963, 4022, 4212, 4216, 4363, 4441, 4485, 4575, 4649, 4794, 4907, 5183, 5239, 5356, 5359, 5390, 5397, 5533, 5538, 5678, 5705, 5817, 5924, 6241, 6263, 6402, 6431, 6496, 6761, 6922, 6953, 6990, 7078, 7161, 7185, 7281, 7361, 7387, 7517, 7553, 7605, 7929, 8112, 8204, 8227, 8269, 8448, 8460, 8464, 8475, 8547, 8690, 8728, 8810, 8938, 9080, 9384, 9389, 9402, 9487, 9514, 9583, 9602, 9758, 9870

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Saturday Weekly Lottery sheet dated July 18, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.