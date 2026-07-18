Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital rocket, from Sriharikota. 'Mission Aagaman' marks a new era for India's space sector, opening orbital access to private enterprise.

India's space sector has officially entered a new epoch. Today, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace successfully executed "Mission Aagaman," marking the maiden flight of Vikram-1--the nation's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. This isn't just another launch; it represents a tectonic shift in India's space narrative. Historically the domain of government-led programs, orbital access is now open for private enterprise. (ANI)

Vikram-1: Specifications and Capabilities

The 24-metre, carbon-composite rocket stands as a testament to indigenous engineering, powered by a sophisticated configuration of three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module. The mission, designed to deploy payloads up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO), signals a future of rapid, on-demand launch services.

A Mission of Shared Celebration

Among the maiden cargo is the "Diamond Lotus," a lab-grown diamond from Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds, proving that this new infrastructure is ready for high-value commercial application. Among the payloads on Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 is something truly special--a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the words, "Vande Mataram." It travels to space alongside handwritten messages from the Skyroot team, investors, policymakers, and well-wishers across the globe, making Mission Aagaman a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions.

PM Modi Hails Historic Launch

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle, describing it as a "historic new frontier" in the country's space journey and a reflection of the talent and entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth. In a post on X the PM Modi sid, "A historic new frontier for India's space journey! Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle. This four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services. This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise. My best wishes to the entire Skyroot Aerospace team for a successful launch. May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators. I urge all Indians, especially my young friends, to follow this historic mission and join in wishing Team Skyroot success using #IndiaWithVikram1." (ANI)