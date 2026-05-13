DMK MLA SS Sivasankar accused CM C Joseph Vijay of horse trading after his TVK govt won the floor test with 144 votes. Sivasankar claimed 25 AIADMK MLAs defied their party whip to support Vijay, tarnishing his image of providing clean governance.

DMK MLA SS Sivasankar on Wednesday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay of engaging in "horse trading" to secure support during the floor test in the Assembly, noting that several AIADMK MLAs voted in favour of the government despite the party whip.

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Speaking to reporters after the trust vote, Sivasankar said Vijay's actions contradicted his election promise of providing a clean government. "During the election campaign, he (Vijay) spoke about giving a clean government, so this action tarnishes his image. He is involved in horse trading and took the support of AIADMK MLAs. Open horse-trading happened. Mannargudi Kamaraj MLA also switched to the TVK camp. Nearly 25 AIADMK MLAs supported Vijay. This is very disappointing," Sivasankar said.

TVK Government Wins Floor Test

The remarks came after the Vijay-led TVK government won the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour. While the TVK and its allies held a combined strength of 120 MLAs in the House, the voting outcome indicated support from a section of AIADMK legislators who allegedly defied the party leadership.

A total of 22 MLAs voted against the motion, while five abstained. The DMK staged a walkout during the proceedings, reducing the effective strength of the House during the vote.

'Government of the Common People': CM Vijay

Addressing the Assembly after the trust vote, Chief Minister Vijay described his administration as a "government of the common people" and said the mandate reflected people's desire for political change in Tamil Nadu. "We contested as an independent team, a people's team, and the people placed their trust in us. Within just three years of starting the party, people gave us 34.92 per cent of the votes," Vijay said in the House. He also rejected criticism over the government being termed a "minority government" and said his administration would ensure safety and representation for all communities.

Rift Widens in AIADMK

Meanwhile, differences within the AIADMK widened after the floor test. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had earlier directed all party MLAs to vote against the government. However, senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani extended support to the trust motion in the Assembly, saying the party respected the people's mandate.

Sources said the AIADMK leadership is expected to issue notices to MLAs who allegedly voted against the party whip under provisions of the anti-defection law.

The TVK government received support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML and expelled AMMK MLA Kamaraj during the trust vote.