Actor Vijay's TVK won 107 seats in a stunning political debut in Tamil Nadu, falling 11 short of a majority. The party, which defeated CM MK Stalin in his own constituency, is now seeking support from smaller parties to form a government.

In a dramatic development in Tamil Nadu politics, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a remarkable political debut winning 107 seats 234-member assembly but fell short of the majority mark by 11 seats.

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TVK Seeks Allies to Form Government

TVK is likely to seek support of smaller parties that were part of either the DMK or the AIADMK alliance. Congress (5 seats), PMK (4 seats), Left parties and CPI(M) and VCK are among parties who could extend support to TVK. AICC In-charge Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, earlier said that he has given a report to Congress leadership and they will "take a call on Tamil Nadu". Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had earlier extended his congratulations to the TVK.

Major Upset as CM Stalin Concedes Defeat

A stunning result came from Kolathur, Chief Minister MK Stalin's longtime stronghold. TVK's VS Babu defeated him by 8,795 votes. TVK got over 32 per cent votes, DMK followed with 24.19%, while the AIADMK secured 21.22%. This represents a decline from their 2021 Assembly performances, where they secured over 30% vote shares each.

MK Stalin formally conceded defeat in a post on X. "We bow to and accept the verdict of the people. Congratulations to the victors!" he said. "In the past five years, we have created numerous projects and provided good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu. We have elevated Tamil Nadu in every way. In the electoral arena, we sought votes only by speaking of our achievements," he said. "The DMK, which has so far functioned as an exemplary ruling party for the people -- henceforth will function as an exemplary opposition party."

Leaders React to Election Verdict

BJP leader and former Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai said the result point to a generational shift. "I bow down to the people of TN for your verdict. Happy to see in my land, people have risen in one voice and spoken; No to buying of votes, No to dynastic politics & yes to a generational shift in politics," Annamalai wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor-turned politician Vijay over its impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. He also expressed gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the National Democratic Alliance in the polls.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu. "Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people's issues and improving their lives," he said. "Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of their people," he added.

A Shift in Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa due to his electoral success.It also signals Tamil Nadu politics making a shift away from alliances led by DMK and AIADMK, which have alternately ruled the state for several decades. (ANI)