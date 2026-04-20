Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam functionaries intensified their door-to-door campaign for party chief Vijay in Tiruchirappalli East. Leaders expressed confidence in a massive win, stating money power would not work and Vijay will become the next CM.

TVK Intensifies Campaign in Tiruchirappalli

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries intensified their election campaign in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, conducting door-to-door outreach in support of party chief Vijay. The campaign was led by TVK Policy Propagation Joint Secretary Loyolo Mani, along with party members including Raja and Sumangali Sampath, in the Subramaniyapuram Eri Karai Road area. A campaign vehicle fitted with a large LED screen was used to display Vijay's election campaign visuals, attracting public attention. Hundreds of supporters accompanied the campaign, blowing whistles and appealing to voters to support the party's "Whistle" symbol.

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Party Confident of Victory

During the campaign, Loyolo Mani made emotional appeals to voters and was seen touching their feet while seeking support for Vijay. Addressing reporters, he said that even if the other party distribute Rs 10,000 per vote, their party's victory is certain.

He added that the public has already made up its mind to vote for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on the 23rd and expressed confidence that the party would win by a large margin in the constituency. He further stated that it is certain Vijay will become the Chief Minister and that the results on May 4 will reflect the people's decision. He emphasised that money power would not change the outcome of the election.

Vijay's Electoral Debut

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. In Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay is contesting against DMK's Inigo S Irudayaraj. He is also contesting from Perambur, where he is up against the DMK MLA RD Sekar.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)