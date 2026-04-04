Thousands of Christians in Vijayawada participated in a massive 'Run for Jesus' rally for Good Friday and Easter. Organised by the Federation of Churches, the event aimed to spread Christ's message and pray for world peace and national well-being.

Massive 'Run for Jesus' Rally in Vijayawada

A massive 'Run for Jesus' rally on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter was organised under the auspices of the Federation of Churches and Vijayawada Christian Associations. Thousands of Christians, including fathers, pastors, leaders of various Christian organisations, believers, youth, and children, participated with great enthusiasm, some on foot and others on vehicles. Participants carried flags and placards featuring Bible verses and messages of Lord Jesus's love. Moving forward while singing hymns and proclaiming the message of Christ's death and resurrection, the rally was held on Saturday morning to pray for world peace, Christian unity, the well-being of national and state leaders, and the health of all citizens. The event received an overwhelming response.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Monsignor Father Muvvala Prasad stated that the 'Run for Jesus' is organised annually to highlight the significance of the Crucifixion and Resurrection. He remarked that Christianity is not just a religion but a righteous path, emphasising that its core purpose is to help fellow human beings and show compassion to the poor.

Significance of Good Friday and Easter

Good Friday is a day of paramount significance for Christians worldwide, including those in India, who observe this solemn day on the Friday before Easter, which commences with Palm Sunday and concludes with Easter. The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when the Romans crucified Jesus.

A disciple of Jesus, Judas, betrayed him, which led to his capture by the Romans. The Governor of the Roman province of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate, ordered the execution of Jesus. Jesus was made to carry his cross through Jerusalem to the place of crucifixion known as Calvary. The day of 'Good Friday' is followed by the celebration known as 'Easter', which commemorates the event of Jesus' resurrection on the third day after his crucifixion. (ANI)