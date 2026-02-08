The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation held a 'Spirit of Unity' 5K run in Vijayawada to promote a healthy lifestyle. Police also launched a 'drug-free Dandayatra' and are intensifying crackdowns on drugs and crime in the region.

The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Sunday organised the 'Spirit of Unity' 5K Run and Cycle Rally. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Shaikh Shereen Begum flagged off the event here.

Speaking to ANI, the Vijayawada DCP Traffic said that such awareness programmes would help youth understand the importance of a healthy, happy lifestyle. "Satya Sai organisers conducted a 5K run and ride, a rally for unity to spread the message of Satya Sai Baba: To Serve all, love all, and serve all. This great message has to be spread to all the youth and in all areas. This awareness and such types of programs will help our youth understand the importance of a healthy and happy lifestyle," DCP Traffic Shaikh Shereen told ANI.

She added that the police department and the NTR Police Commissioner launched a drug-free Dandayatra, a cycle rally aimed at achieving a drug-free society. "The Police Department and the NTR Police Commissioner have also launched a drug-free Dandayatra, a cycle rally aimed at achieving a drug-free society. The Police Department is conducting this cycle rally on a large scale," she added.

Police Intensify Crackdown on Drugs and Crime

Following the Nellore police's intensified crackdown on the illegal transportation and sale of drugs, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deeksha conducted a surprise inspection of the Balaji Nagar Police Station to review preparedness, discipline, and transparency in its functioning." Speaking to reporters here after the inspection, ASP Deeksha said the police station was found to be functioning efficiently and in a disciplined manner.

"Today, after the crime review meeting and drug awareness program, I inspected the Balaji Nagar police station. The staff was found disciplined and properly alert. All the CCTVs are operational, and the police station operates transparently," the ASP said.

Preventive Policing and Monitoring

Deeksha highlighted the focus on preventive policing and noted that the police station's jurisdiction had been closely analysed. "We have analysed the type of area jurisdiction. I have seen the top 10 rowdy sheeters. All of them come to the police station every Sunday at 11 AM," she said.

The ASP further stated that special emphasis was being laid on key crime categories to ensure public safety. "We are putting special focus on property offences, bodily offences, drug abuse and rowdy sheeters," she added.

Rowdy sheeters have been instructed to mandatorily report at their respective police stations every Sunday at 11 AM. Of the top 10 rowdy sheeters, five are currently lodged in Kadapa Central Prison, while the remaining five go to the police station every Sunday as directed, ASP Deeksha said.

ASP advised the public to contact the 'Eagle Club' helpline number 1972 to share information related to ganja. (ANI)