TNCC Chief Pays Tribute to Vijayakanth

Paying tribute to late Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakanth on his second death anniversary, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday described him as the "greatest hero of Tamil Nadu" and remembered his deep connection with the people.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Selvaperunthagai said that Vijayakanth's love and affection for the people of Tamil Nadu are why he continues to be remembered and praised across the state. "He is the greatest hero of Tamil Nadu. Vijayakanth's love and affection were with the people of Tamil Nadu. That is why we are praising him even today," the Tamil Nadu Congress chief said. Vijayakanth, a popular actor-turned-politician, founded the DMDK and played a significant role in Tamil Nadu politics. Known for his simplicity and public outreach, he enjoyed broad support. Leaders and party workers from various political parties paid floral tributes to the late leader on the occasion, remembering his contributions to cinema and public life, as well as his commitment to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, TNCC President K. Selvaperunthagai paid floral tributes to the portrait of former Congress leader Yasodha on her fifth death anniversary and later addressed the media.

Selvaperunthagai Slams BJP, Affirms INDIA Alliance Strength

Speaking to reporters, he said that several unprecedented distortions of history are taking place in India and that attacks on minorities in BJP-ruled states amount to an assault on India's sovereignty. He said, "The actions of the BJP government are condemnable and urged the Union Government to ensure that such incidents do not recur." He also questioned why Prime Minister Modi has not expressed his condemnation over the lack of protection for minority Hindus in Bangladesh. Furthermore, he stressed that the Election Commission must act clearly and with the utmost honesty regarding the SIR issue. He also said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would visit Tamil Nadu soon. He further stated that the INDIA alliance is strong and that it is the INDIA alliance that will lead the country. He said Tiruchi Velusamy's remarks were his personal opinion. (ANI)