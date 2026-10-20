Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended Vijayadashami greetings. Dhami urged people to burn the 'Ravana within' and promote harmony, while Adityanath reminded of Lord Ram's ideals and treading the path of truth.

CM Dhami's Vijayadashami Message

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Vijayadashami and urged people to overcome ego, anger and evil while promoting love, harmony and unity in society.

In a post on X, Dhami highlighted the significance of the festival, which celebrates the victory of truth over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness and justice over injustice.

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the sacred festival of Vijayadashami, celebrating the victory of truth over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness, and justice over injustice,” Dhami said.

Emphasising the message of the festival, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said it inspires people to overcome their inner flaws and foster harmony in society.

“This festival inspires us to burn away the Ravana within us in the form of ego, anger, and evil, and to light the lamp of love, harmony, and unity in society,” he said.

Dhami also called upon people to renew their commitment to personal integrity, devotion and service to the nation on the occasion.

“Let us, on this Vijayadashami, resolve to uphold purity in our conduct, devotion in our actions, and a sense of dedication to the nation in our hearts,” he said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Greetings

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings to the people of the state and devotees on Vijayadashami, highlighting the ideals and values associated with Lord Shri Ram.

In a post on X, Adityanath wrote, “Where there is righteousness, there is victory.”

He said the sacred festival reminds people of the ideals and life values of Lord Shri Ram, whom he described as the “epitome of propriety”.

Adityanath said the festival inspires people to renounce ego and negativity and follow the path of truth, righteousness and the welfare of all.

“This festival inspires us to renounce ego and negativity and to tread the path of truth, righteousness, and the welfare of all,” he said.

He also expressed hope that Lord Shri Ram would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone.

“May Lord Shri Ram bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone's life,” Adityanath said.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is associated with the victory of good over evil. The festival serves as a reminder to uphold truth and righteousness and overcome negative tendencies in personal and social life. (ANI)