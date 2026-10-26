PM Narendra Modi lauded the record-breaking growth of the Khadi sector in Mann Ki Baat, urging citizens to prioritize local products this festive season to empower millions of rural artisans and strengthen India's self-reliant economy.

PM Modi Advocates for Local Khadi Products

In the 139th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the rising sales of Khadi and village industry products and urged citizens to prioritise products made by local artisans during the upcoming festive season. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Manoj Goel expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister.

According to the release, Goel stated that this reassurance from the Prime Minister serves as a source of honour, motivation, and infused energy for the millions of artisans, weavers, craftsmen and rural entrepreneurs across the country who are associated with the Khadi and Village Industries sector. Goel said that due to the continuous inspiration of Khadi and village industries by the Prime Minister, this sector has gone beyond its traditional identity and has become an important source of employment generation, women empowerment, strengthening of the rural economy and building a self-reliant India. With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, Khadi today has become the cultural heritage of the country as well as the self-confidence of modern India. It has emerged as a symbol of the spirit of Swadeshi (indigenous) and economic empowerment.

Impact of Mann Ki Baat on Khadi Sector

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister, KVIC Chairman Goel said, "The mention of Khadi and Village Industries in today’s episode, which coincides with the completion of 12 years of 'Mann Ki Baat ', is a moment of immense pride for us. It was from this very platform, on October 3, 2014, that the Prime Minister gave a call to purchase Khadi, thereby bestowing a new identity upon it. Since then, he has consistently encouraged the purchase of Khadi and Swadeshi products. By highlighting that sales exceeded Rs 28 crore in a single day on Gandhi Jayanti, he has significantly boosted the morale of millions of Khadi artisans, especially women."

Historical Sales Growth

Goel recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, on several occasions through 'Mann Ki Baat', discussed the achievements of Khadi and appealed to the citizens of the country to purchase Khadi products. Following the appeal made in the very first episode on October 3, 2014, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, to buy at least one Khadi product, a record volume of sales was registered at the KVIC’s flagship outlet the very next day, on October 4, 2014. Subsequently, following similar appeals made on September 26, 2021 (in the 81st episode), September 25, 2022, and September 24, 2023, the Khadi Bhawan located at Connaught Place witnessed significant record sales of Rs. 1.34 crore on 2nd October in 2022, followed by over Rs 1.52 crore on October 2, 2023.

In the 126th episode aired on September 28, 2025, the Prime Minister urged citizens to purchase at least one Khadi product on October 2 and take pride in its indigenous origin. Subsequently, in the 139th episode aired on October 25, 2026, he highlighted that sales of Khadi and Village Industries products had exceeded Rs 28 crore in a single day on Gandhi Jayanti and appealed to the public to buy local products during the festive season, the release stated.

Future Projections for Industry Growth

KVIC Chairman Manoj Goel opined that, as a result of the visionary thinking and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Khadi and Village Industries sector has witnessed unprecedented growth. In the 2025-26 financial year, the turnover of this sector surpassed Rs 1.87 lakh crore, while providing employment to over 2.04 crore people. He assured that, in the near future, the sector would also reach its turnover target of Rs 2.51 lakh crore. (ANI)