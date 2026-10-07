AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demands that the Indian government urgently evacuate 4,000 stranded pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and warns against the impact of regional conflicts and geopolitical alliances on the nation's economic interests.

Owaisi Urges Evacuation of Stranded Pilgrims

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Centre to immediately deploy aircraft to bring back 4,000 Indian citizens who travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, citing their difficult circumstances. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana on Sunday, Owaisi also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider his close friendship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that it could ultimately prove detrimental to him.

“PM Modi, perhaps you should reconsider your close friendship with Benjamin Netanyahu, as it may ultimately prove detrimental to you,” Owaisi said. Demanding immediate intervention by the government, the AIMIM chief said the Indian citizens were facing difficulties, with many reportedly ill and struggling to find food. “We demand that the Government of India immediately deploy aircraft to bring all 4,000 Indian citizens who travelled to perform Umrah safely back to India. These people are facing extremely difficult circumstances. Many are ill and struggling to find food,” he said.

Concerns Over Travel Agents and War Risks

Owaisi also expressed concern over the alleged lack of assistance from travel agents, saying they appeared to be showing little concern for the situation faced by the Indian citizens. “Travel agents appear to be showing little concern for their plight. If this situation continues for another three or four days, these helpless people may even be forced to beg for food and basic necessities,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask US President Donald Trump to avoid war in the Middle-East, warning that an escalation of the conflict could push up petrol and gas prices and put Indians caught in the middle at risk. "If this war breaks out, India will suffer. We must speak openly and tell Trump not to wage war, as it will harm India. Petrol and gas prices will rise,” he said. “God forbid, if this conflict escalates, what will become of the Indians caught in the middle? We are already struggling to bring back our 4,000 pilgrims who went for Umrah. Modi-ji, you must take action. Speak your mind and tell Trump that we do not want war—we want peace. That is where India’s true interest lies," he said.

Official Government Response and Aid

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said that among the Indian nationals injured in the attack on Riyadh Airport on 10 October, two are currently receiving treatment in the ICU, while two others remain in the normal ward. "Seven injured Indian nationals have been discharged from the hospital to date. One Indian national had unfortunately lost his life in the attack. His funeral was held in Riyadh on 12 October," the Embassy said.

On Saturday, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah also issued a detailed advisory to support Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims affected by cancellations. The consulate stated that it is actively extending assistance through its round-the-clock control rooms operational in Jeddah and Makkah. Supported by local Indian community associations and volunteers, the mission is facilitating food, essential medicines, and immediate relief wherever required. Consular officials confirmed ongoing coordination with Saudi government authorities, including the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to resolve challenges regarding visa validity extensions and delayed departures. Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia were actively coordinating with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the return of Indian pilgrims stranded in the country.