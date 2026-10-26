Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda has alleged collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP ahead of the November 1 INDIA bloc mega-rally at Ramlila Maidan, where a public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar is also planned.

Congress Alleges Collusion Ahead of Mega Rally

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda alleged collusion between the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the issue had been exposed before the entire nation ahead of the Opposition's ‘Delhi Chalo Rally’ scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan. Speaking about the rally, Hooda said the Congress and the INDIA alliance would organise a mega-rally in the national capital, adding that Haryana would contribute the largest number of attendees from any state in the country.

“A mega-rally by the Congress and the INDIA alliance is set to take place on November 1 at the Ramlila Maidan. The collusion between the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party has now been exposed before the entire nation,” Hooda told ANI. “This is going to be a massive rally, and Haryana is set to contribute the largest number of attendees from any state in the country,” he added.

INDIA Bloc Plans Public Impeachment

Opposition to challenge Election Commission

Meanwhile, ahead of the November 1 'Dilli Chalo' march at Ramlila Maidan, the INDIA bloc will conduct a symbolic "Public Impeachment" proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, where a public verdict to remove him will be delivered loud and clear. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the mega rally at Indira Bhavan, holding detailed discussions with chairpersons and in-charges of various party frontals and departments to ramp up mobilisation efforts.

"We continued our meetings to take stock of preparations for the INDIA Bloc Mega Rally against Vote Chori on November 1st, as we met with Chairpersons and In-charges of various frontals and departments at Indira Bhavan today," Venugopal posted on X.

The review follows the prior strategy sessions led by Venugopal and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at the AICC headquarters. Notably, the Mega Rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, scheduled for November 1, was announced by Venugopal on October 5. The ongoing anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) agitation seeks the resignation of CEC Kumar over alleged irregularities in the exercise. (ANI)

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