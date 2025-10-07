Following the tragic Karur stampede in which over 40 died during his rally, actor-politician Vijay spoke via video call to two bereaved families, offering condolences and promising aid. He cited difficulties for not visiting in person yet.

The Karur stampede

On September 27, 2025, a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, held by actor-turned-politician Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), turned disastrous when a stampede or crowd crush occurred. Reports indicate more than 41 people lost their lives, and dozens were injured, though numbers vary by source. The crowd far exceeded the expected size, and the venue struggled with basic crowd control, narrow passages and delayed arrival of the rally's chief guest.

Investigations followed quickly. The police filed a case against TVK and its campaign vehicle driver. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Asra Garg has been formed to look into the causes.

Vijay's interaction with victims' families

As public anger grew over the tragedy and Vijay's delayed presence, he resorted to video calls to reach out. According to media reports:

On Monday evening, Vijay called Dhanush Kumar's mother and sister in Gandhigram, Karur. He told the family, 'I will be your brother and help you in every way. I will come and meet you in person soon', reports Hindu Tamil.

In the same evening, another call went to Sakthivel, whose wife Priyadarshini (35) and daughter Taranika (15) died in the stampede. Vijay expressed sorrow, called the loss 'irreparable', and promised that help would come.

He asked that no photos or videos be taken during these calls. His team says he plans to video call all families first and then visit Karur in person.

Critics, however, argue his failure to be present physically is unacceptable, given the magnitude of loss and public expectations.

Criticism over absence, public response

Many political leaders and the public have heavily criticised Vijay for not visiting Karur promptly in person. Most major Tamil Nadu political figures, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami, have visited the site and met families. Kamal Haasan also made a personal visit to express condolences.

Meanwhile, leaders from other parties, as well as the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, visited the area. A one-person commission headed by Aruna Jagatheesan was formed to probe the disaster.

Critics accuse Vijay of political evasion, saying that video calls are insufficient compensation for not being there physically when grief and anger run high.

Investigation and legal developments

The SIT is investigating major aspects: crowd management failure, venue capacity mismatch, delay in crowd dispersal, and whether norms for safety were ignored. A case has been registered against TVK’s campaign vehicle driver, and against party leadership under culpable homicide and other charges.

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea seeking a CBI (central) probe, after the Madras High Court had rejected such a petition.

A fact-finding team from the NDA blamed complete administrative failure and mismanagement, citing that the crowd crowded a space meant for far fewer people.

Why Vijay's absence pains many

Vijay is not just a political figure but a popular film star. His rallies attract huge fan turnouts. The Karur disaster is now tied to his public image and responsibility. By not being physically present early on, he risked conveying indifference or avoiding accountability. Video calls, while helpful, are seen by many as insufficient in face of the deep human tragedy.

Moreover, asking for no videos during calls catches criticism, in a highly mediated, public tragedy, families may want those records as proof or memory.

Will Vijay visit Karur in person soon? That step may salvage public confidence in Vijay. The SIT's investigation outcomes whether TVK leaders will be indicted or held accountable will make a big difference as well. Besides, the Supreme Court's decision, if it orders a CBI probe, it could escalate matters to the national stage. Other factors such as compensation, rehabilitation, and relief for families of deceased and injured are going to be decisive points for Vijay's political image.

(With agency inputs)