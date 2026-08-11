Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth has sought a Rs 1,000 crore special package from the Union Government for the development and disaster resilience of the district's fishing villages, which are frequently affected by coastal erosion and cyclones.

Kanyakumari MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth has submitted an attention notice in the Lok Sabha, urging the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to sanction a 1000 cr special package for the comprehensive development and disaster resilience of fishing villages in Kanyakumari district.

"Under Rule 197 of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business, I give notice of my intention to call the attention of the Minister Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on 11/08/2026 to the following matter of urgent public importance and to request the Minister to make a statement thereon. Hon'ble Speaker, I wish to call the attention of the Hon'ble Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to the urgent need for a 1,000 crore Special Package for the comprehensive development and disaster resilience of fishing villages in Kanyakumari District," said MP Vasanth.

In his notice, the MP said Kanyakumari's long and vulnerable coastline is home to numerous fishing villages and thousands of families dependent on the sea for their livelihood. Highlighting the contribution of fishermen to the nation's food security and economy, he noted that several coastal villages are increasingly affected by coastal erosion, cyclones, storm surges, and high waves, as a result, it has caused repeated damage to houses, roads, fishing infrastructure, and other public assets in the district.

"I wish to call the attention of the Hon'ble Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to the urgent need for a 1,000 crore Special Package for the comprehensive development and disaster resilience of fishing villages in Kanyakumari District. Kanyakumari has a long and vulnerable coastline with numerous fishing villages and thousands of families dependent on the sea for their livelihood. Our fishermen make a vital contribution to the nation's food security and economy while facing hazardous weather and difficult sea conditions.Several coastal villages are increasingly affected by coastal erosion, cyclones, storm surges and high waves, causing repeated damage to houses, roads, fishing infrastructure and other public assets," said MP Vasanth.

MP outlines demands for infrastructure and resilience

Amidst the repeated damage to public infrastructure, Kanyakumari MP sought funds for groynes, sea walls, and other coastal protection measures, along with all-weather roads connecting fishing villages with harbours, landing centres, and markets.

MP Vijay Vsanth also demanded funds for assured drinking water, disaster-resilient houses, cyclone shelters, evacuation routes, and emergency facilities.

"I therefore urge the Union Government to sanction a *1,000 crore Special Package for: Construction of groynes, sea walls and other coastal protection structures at vulnerable locations. Development of all-weather roads connecting fishing villages with harbours, landing centres, markets and major roads. Provision of assured drinking water and essential coastal infrastructure. Development of disaster-resilient houses, cyclone shelters, evacuation routes and emergency facilities," added MP Vasanth.

Emergency and post-harvest facilities proposed

The MP further proposed a dedicated helipad or emergency aviation facility for rapid rescue operations in coordination with the Coast Guard, Navy, and State authorities. He also sought cold storage and ice-making facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

Vijay Vasanth urged the Union Government to sanction the package at the earliest to protect Kanyakumari's fishing communities, emphasising the need for a dedicated disaster reconstruction component for the speedy restoration of damaged fishing infrastructure.

"A dedicated disaster reconstruction component for speedy restoration of damaged fishing infrastructure.I urge the Hon'ble Minister to sanction the 1,000 crore Special Package at the earliest to safeguard the future of Kanyakumari's fishing communities," added Kanyakumari MP. (ANI)