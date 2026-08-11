The RSS will hold its three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak in Visakhapatnam from August 19. The meeting will see participation from 32 Sangh-inspired bodies to discuss social issues and enhance mutual coordination among organisations.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise its annual Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (All India Coordination Meeting) at Gudilova in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh from August 19 to 21, with representatives of 32 organisations inspired by the Sangh scheduled to participate.

The three-day meeting is organised annually and will bring together selected office-bearers of the participating organisations, including their Akhil Bharatiya Presidents, General Secretaries, Sangathan Mantris and other senior functionaries.

According to the RSS, the participating organisations have been active in social life for several years and have been working towards addressing various issues in the public sphere, creating public awareness and bringing about necessary reforms and changes in the system while remaining committed to working in the national interest.

Meeting Agenda and Key Topics

During the meeting, representatives of the organisations will share information about their respective activities and present their observations and suggestions on various important issues. The meeting will also focus on strengthening mutual coordination and cooperation among the organisations and improving dialogue on matters concerning public welfare and policy.

Several issues concerning the present social situation are expected to come up for discussion, including population imbalance, Nasha Mukti or de-addiction, creating awareness among the youth, implementation of Panch Parivartan and the Bharatiya concept of development.

The RSS has said that other related issues will also be discussed during the three-day meeting.

Key Attendees and Participating Organisations

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, all Sahsarkaryawahs and Akhil Bharatiya Karyavibhag Pramukhs will be present at the meeting.

Key functionaries from all 32 participating organisations are expected to attend. These include the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Saksham and Rashtra Sevika Samiti, among others.

The RSS said the coordination meeting is aimed at facilitating greater cooperation among organisations working in different areas of social life and providing a platform to discuss issues of public importance.

The meeting will be held at Gudilova, Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh, from August 19 to 21, corresponding to Yugabda 5128, Vikram Samvat 2083 and the Hindu calendar dates of Shravan Shukla Saptami, Ashtami and Navami.