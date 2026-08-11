Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP MPs of spreading 'lies' by sharing a video of alleged drug users and claiming it was from Punjab. The Punjab Police clarified the video is from Rajasthan. Kejriwal also attacked the Modi government over its E20 fuel policy.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused BJP MPs of spreading "lies" by claiming that a video showing people allegedly using drugs and being referred to as "zombies" was from Punjab.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Many BJP people spread this lie together yesterday. Did the order come from the PMO? Does the PMO spread lies in the country?"

The response from the AAP convenor comes after BJP MP Harbhajan Singh posted the video in question saying, "The evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab... The governments have ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth. It makes me want to cry seeing all this. Forgive my Punjab... Excuse Punjab. Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery--today, that same Punjab's youth is besieged by addictions. There's still time--save my Punjab. Save Punjab's youth."

The Punjab Police then fact-checked the BJP MP saying the shared video purpotedly originated from Rajasthan. "The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan--not Punjab--and has no connection with Punjab Police. A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident. We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police," the Police said.

Kejriwal Attacks Modi Govt on E20 Fuel Policy

Earlier, on Sunday, Kejriwal, who is spearheading the party's campaign against E20 fuel, attacked the Modi government on the issue and said it is trying to prevent people from airing their voice.

In a video posted on X, Kejriwal accused the government of trying to remove social media content critical of its E20 policy.

Kejriwal, a former Delhi Chief Minister, said he wanted to talk about how the E20 fuel policy is being implemented in the country. Reciting the joke in the video in his post, he said "a competition was held between the police forces" of US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and PM Modi "to find a lion released in the jungle".

He said while the "police of Trump brought the lion in 24 hours and that of Putin in an hour, the police force of Modiji took days and during the search it was found that they were holding onto a dog, beating it severely, and asking it to say, 'I am a lion".

This is the situation of the country that Modi ji has done. 140 crore people are being battered and are being told to say that 'E20 is right," he said.

"Anyone who raises a voice against E20... their page (is) taken down, their video deleted... FIR filed against them... How will you suppress 1.40 crore people?" he asked.

AAP has tried to corner the government over the concerns related to ethanol-blended fuel. AAP has said that findings related to fuel quality and vehicle compatibility should be made public and people should have choice for fuel at petrol station including for getting conventional petrol. (ANI)