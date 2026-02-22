TVK chief Vijay will contest from a North Chennai constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Meanwhile, in another major political development, the DMDK has officially joined the ruling DMK-led alliance ahead of the elections.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will contest in one of the North Chennai constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections this year, stated the party's General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday. Earlier on February 9, Arjuna had also stated that Vijay is ready to make his political presence felt on the ground, asserting that the leader is prepared for extensive public outreach and direct engagement with voters across Tamil Nadu, which is heading into Assembly polls this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Arjuna said, "Our leader Vijay is ready to run. He is ready to be on the ground and connect with people." However, he raised concerns about police Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for public meetings. "According to police SOPs, party organisers are responsible for public safety. But every district has armed police, whose responsibility is also to ensure people's safety," Arjuna said.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. In the 2021 elections, the DMK-Congress alliance won 151 seats.

DMDK joins DMK-led alliance

As the political sphere is gearing up for the high-stakes polls this year, parties have intensified their strategies. A major development was the DMDK joining the DMK alliance, which is led by Chief Minister MK Stalin. DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, along with DMDK Treasurer LK Sudish, on Thursday met the Chief Minister at the DMK headquarters 'Arivalayam' in Chennai.

After the meeting, Premlatha Vijayakanth stated that the DMK and DMDK have sealed an alliance, and the details about the number of seats will be decided after discussion between the two parties. The seats will be allocated by the DMK President, MK Stalin. "We have sealed an alliance with DMK. Our party cadres also wished for this alliance. It should have been formed when Captain Vijayakanth was alive. The number of seats will be decided after both parties form election committees and hold talks on it. Today, we have formed an alliance with DMK," she said.

"We are sure that our alliance will win in more than 200 seats," she added.

Triangular contest on the cards

Meanwhile, the NDA led by AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu, along with other parties, will look to defeat the ruling DMK-Congress alliance. The election will feature a triangular contest after actor-turned-politician Vijay has launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is eyeing the top spot.