Assam LoP Debabrata Saikia says former state Congress chief Bhupen Borah's move to BJP won't harm the party as his workers are not leaving. Borah officially joined the BJP ahead of elections and was welcomed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

'No Harm to Congress': LoP on Borah's Exit

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia said that former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah's joining the BJP "will not cause any harm" to the party. Speaking to ANI, Saikia claimed that the people from where he was preparing to contest are also not with Borah.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"It will not cause any harm because the leaders and workers of his constituency, from where he had been preparing to contest for the last three years, did not decide to go with him. They said that even if he leaves, we will remain in Congress. Therefore, we will not suffer any harm," he said. "We are making people aware of those who are doing injustice and working against the Constitution," Saikia added.

Bhupen Borah Joins BJP

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of State BJP President Dilip Saikia, ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in the next few months. BJP MP Baijayant Panda was also present on the occasion.

CM Sarma Welcomes Borah

Welcoming him in the party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that from today, Bhupen Borah will start a new political journey.

Speaking to the media here, CM Sarma acknowledged the experience Borah carries, saying that he has contributed a lot to the Congress party. "Bhupen Kumar Borah contributed a lot to the Congress party. He served in the Congress party for 32 years. From today, he will start a new political journey. I extend my best wishes to him," he said. (ANI)