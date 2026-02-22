Banaras Locomotive Works dispatched the 10th and final 3300 HP AC-AC diesel-electric locomotive to Mozambique, completing a major export order. This highlights India's growing capability in manufacturing and exporting advanced railway technology.

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has once again hoisted India's flag on the international stage in locomotive manufacturing. The tenth unit of the indigenously manufactured 3300 horsepower AC-AC diesel-electric locomotive built by BLW was successfully dispatched to Mozambique on February 21, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release, this marks a significant milestone, as BLW has received an export order for a total of 10 units of 3300 HP AC-AC diesel-electric locomotives for Mozambique. The supply of these locomotives has been carried out through RITES Limited under a contract for the manufacture and export of 10 locomotives. The first two locomotives were dispatched in June 2025, followed by the third in September, the fourth in October, and the fifth on December 12, 2025. Subsequently, the sixth locomotive was dispatched on December 15, 2025, the seventh on January 8, 2026, the eighth on January 23, and the ninth on February 17, 2026, as per the release.

State-of-the-Art Locomotive Features

These state-of-the-art 3300-horsepower Cape gauge (1067 mm) locomotives, manufactured by BLW, are capable of operating at speeds of up to 100 km/h. They are equipped with internationally benchmarked, driver-friendly features such as a refrigerator, hot plate, mobile holder, and a modern cabin design, enhancing both operator comfort and operational efficiency.

BLW as a Global Manufacturing Hub

Banaras Locomotive Works, a production unit of Indian Railways located in Varanasi, is now emerging as a major hub for locomotive manufacturing and exports. Leveraging its expertise in indigenous design and advanced railway technology, BLW is strengthening India's presence in the global railway market. Since 2014, BLW has exported locomotives to countries such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Mozambique, contributing to the development of their railway systems.

Supporting 'Make in India' for the World

In line with the vision of "Make in India" and "Make for the World," these exports demonstrate the capability of Indian Railways to design, manufacture, and supply rolling stock suited to various gauge systems in use worldwide. Through such initiatives, Indian Railways is supporting partner countries in upgrading their rail infrastructure while reinforcing India's position as a reliable exporter of railway rolling stock and related services.

BLW's achievements in the field of locomotive exports reflect India's growing technological self-reliance and its expanding influence in the global railway equipment market. (ANI)