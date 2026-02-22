Congress MLA HA Iqbal Hussain has urged the party high command to swiftly resolve the leadership confusion for the Karnataka CM post, a demand he claims is shared by all MLAs. He noted DK Shivakumar is expected to meet leaders in Delhi.

MLA demands prompt resolution to CM tussle

Congress MLA HA Iqbal Hussain on Sunday demanded that the party high command should promptly resolve the power tussle for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka. "We need a change; we are asking for others to be given a chance. We are only asking for a change from an election perspective. Apart from that, there is no factionalism or vested interests. The high command should quickly resolve the confusion regarding the leadership change. This is the demand of all the MLAs and ministers, including me. Draw the curtain without giving room for confusion..." he said.

Hussain further stated that there is information that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has been asked to meet the party high command in Delhi on February 26.

Shivakumar on leadership change, Delhi visit

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday deflected from commenting on the cabinet reshuffle speculations, stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will himself respond "when the time comes."

"As stated earlier, the leadership issue is a matter to be decided by the High Command, Siddaramaiah and me. When the time comes, you will know about the decision. This is not a secretive deal; Siddaramaiah himself will give the message to the people of the state when the time comes," the Deputy Chief Minister clarified.

Roots of the internal friction

The Congress government has been grappling with internal friction, particularly with supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar demanding he be appointed Chief Minister for the remaining 2.5 years of the government, citing the 2023 "power-sharing agreement". This leadership tussle has prompted repeated meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to prevent escalation.

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November last year, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. (ANI)