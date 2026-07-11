Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the Vietnam boat accident involving Indian tourists and urged the Centre to ensure all possible assistance. Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed distress and made a similar appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the boat accident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island carrying Indian tourists, urging the Centre to work closely with Vietnamese authorities to ensure all possible assistance to those affected and their families.

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In a post on X, Gandhi said he was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. "My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are also with those who are still missing, and with their families enduring an agonising wait," he said. "I urge the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to work closely with the Vietnamese authorities to ensure that every possible effort is made in the ongoing rescue operations and that all necessary assistance is extended to the affected families," Gandhi added.

Congress chief Kharge expresses grief

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over the incident, describing the boat capsizing as "deeply distressing." In a post on X, Kharge extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and expressed concern for those still missing. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for strength and courage for those anxiously awaiting news of their missing family members," he said.

He also urged the Ministry of External Affairs to remain in close coordination with the Vietnamese authorities during the rescue efforts. "I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the situation, work in constant coordination with the Vietnamese authorities, and ensure that every possible effort is made in the rescue operations. All necessary assistance and support must be extended to the affected Indian families during this difficult time," Kharge said.

15 killed, 21 survive accident

At least 15 people, including Indian tourists, were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express. According to VN Express, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon (local time), throwing all those on board into the sea.

By late afternoon, rescuers had brought all 36 passengers ashore. 21 people survived, while 15 others comprising two women and 13 men - were confirmed dead, VN Express reported.

32 Indian tourists were on board: Embassy

The Embassy of India in Vietnam said that, as per information received from official sources, 32 Indian tourists were on board the boat that capsized near Phu Quoc Island. "As per information received from official sources, the following 32 Indian tourists were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago," the Embassy said in a post on X.

There were three crew members and one flight attendant apart from the 32 Indians onboard the boat. (ANI)