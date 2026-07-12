Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar advised Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to understand the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery river-linking project from Central leadership before commenting, after Kumaraswamy raised concerns about Karnataka's share.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday took a sharp dig at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery river-linking project, advising him to first understand the details from the Central leadership before commenting.

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Responding to reporters' queries about Kumaraswamy's remarks, Shivakumar said, "I will not talk about that matter now. I will answer them when it's required."

Hitting back at the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, the Chief Minister added, "First, they should go and meet the Union Minister and the Prime Minister and understand the project in detail. Only after that should they speak about it."

Kumaraswamy had said that Karnataka will not benefit much with the allocation made in the project and that it has to fight for its share, after the state government had consented to the Godavari-Krishna-Cauveri river linking project.

Inter-state Cooperation on River Linking

Earlier on July 7, Chief Minister Shivakumar said the situation in the state was satisfactory despite concerns over deficient rainfall across the country.

"We have held historic discussions with the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Union Ministers with the aim of finding a permanent solution to the inter-state water problems. The Central Government has also given a positive response to the proposal to continue the Krishna, Cauvery and Godavari river linking project at a cost of about one lakh crore rupees," he said.

"We have decided to work together by overcoming political differences and making the protection of the interests of the people of the state a priority," he added.

Godavari-Cauvery Link Project Details

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Godavari-Cauvery Link Project is one of the five priority river interlinking projects identified under the National Perspective Plan (NPP). It aims to transfer water from the Godavari basin to the Krishna, Pennar and Cauvery basins through three sub-links: Godavari (Inchampalli)-Krishna (Nagarjunasagar) Link, Krishna (Nagarjunasagar)-Pennar (Somasila) Link, Pennar (Somasila)-Cauvery (Grand Anicut) Link.

The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has prepared DPRs for the three sub-links. The earlier Godavari (Polavaram)-Krishna (Vijayawada) Link Project has already achieved water connectivity through the link canal. The project was taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government under the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is being implemented by the Polavaram Project Authority with central financial assistance. (ANI)

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