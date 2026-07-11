BJP leader Sunil Jakhar took a swipe at the Punjab Congress infighting, stating the party is only worried about ranks, not state issues. He reacted to Sukhjinder Randhawa's 'compromised leaders' remark, widely seen as a jibe at Raja Warring.

With speculations of a rift continuing within the Punjab Congress over organisational shuffle in the state unit, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Saturday took a swipe at the ongoing tussle, stating that the Congress is only worried about the ranks, not about actual issues of the state.

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Jakhar Responds to 'Compromised Leaders' Jibe

He also reacted to Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's remark about not needing "compromised leaders" for the top post, but rather a bold voice to win the 2027 Assembly elections. Randhawa's comment was widely interpreted as directed at Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Jhakar had accused the Punjab Congress of corruption previously and said that he was merely relaying what he had heard from people.

Sunil Jhakar left Congress and joined the BJP in 2022, following which he has traded barbs with Randhawa. Addressing reporters, Jakhar said, "If the resentment is related to issues concerning Punjab, then they should direct it at Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The Congress is interested only in kusri (chair); it has no concern for the welfare of Punjab".

Jakhar claimed that Randhawa was voicing what was already being said among people, despite having previously backed the very leadership he was now criticising. "People are saying it, and I am just repeating what they are saying. Well, maybe Randhawa Sahab has finally realised it now, though until recently, he was the one supporting them," he said.

'Get Out of This Mud': Jakhar's Advice to Baghel

Jakhar also had a pointed message for the AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, who has been conducting multiple meetings with leaders for strengthening the state unit. "I even made a request this morning-- it's unsolicited advice-- Baghel Sahab, get out of there as soon as possible. Get out of this mud because this is a gang of corrupt people; if you step in this mud, you will get splattered too," Jakhar said.

Asserting that the infighting within the Congress would ultimately work in Punjab's favour, Jakhar said, "I say if this infighting continues, it's actually good -- Punjab will be saved. They are worried about having a 'compromised' leader, but they are all compromised; 'compromised' is the name of the game here."

Congress Leaders Attempt to Project Unity

Earlier, Baghel, who chaired the meeting, had sought to project unity within the state unit, asserting there was "no resentment" among party leaders and ruling out any change in the state leadership.

Warring, for his part, had responded to Randhawa's remarks by noting that he had not been named directly and that the two leaders had worked together for over four years. The rift in the party's Punjab unit stemmed from decisions to retain certain leaders at their posts, where Amrinder Singh Raja Warring held his post as the State Congress chief.