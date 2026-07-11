Assam government data reveals 1,476 people have died due to floods, landslides, storms, and lightning in the state between 2016 and 2025. Floods were the deadliest, accounting for 836 deaths during this period, Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Over 1,400 Deaths from Natural Disasters Since 2016

A total of 1,476 people have lost their lives due to floods, landslides, storms, and lightning in the state between 2016 and 2025, according to the data of the Assam Government. Replying to a query of Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed in the state assembly, Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta said that, from 2016 to 2025, a total of 836 people lost their lives due to floods, while 372 people died due to lightning in the state.

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"During the period, 93 people died due to landslides and 175 due to storms in the state," the Minister added.

According to the Assam government reports, casualties in floods for each year are: 64 people died in 2016, followed by 160 in 2017, 45 in 2018, 101 in 2019, 124 in 2020, eight in 2021, 181 in 2022, 18 in 2023, 110 in 2024 and 25 in 2025.

The Minister further stated that, from 2016 till this year, a total of 57,56,700 bighas of crop areas were damaged due to natural disasters, and the state has lost 2,31,100 bighas of land due to river erosion.

Assam Budget Focuses on Capex, Welfare

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the 2026-27 state budget reflects the BJP government's "Sankalp Patra", highlighting a sharp increase in capital expenditure, major investments in infrastructure, healthcare and power, while announcing measures aimed at welfare, women's empowerment and environmental protection.

Addressing the media after Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah tabled the 2026-27 state budget in the Assam Assembly during the Budget Session of the Sixteenth Assam Legislative Assembly, which commenced on July 6, Sarma said the state's capital expenditure has increased nearly tenfold over the past decade.

"In 2015-16, the capital expenditure was Rs 2,951 crore. In this budget, it has gone up to around Rs 29,000 crore. We have proposed the relaxation of taxes in different sectors. Green cess has been proposed on polluting industries, and it will be used for climate change and green initiatives. This budget is a reflection of our Sankalp Patra," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister announced that the government aims to provide two lakh jobs, with a task force headed by the Chief Secretary constituted to oversee the recruitment process. (ANI)