Amid growing infighting in Punjab Congress, AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel expressed confidence in winning the state, even as party workers raised slogans for Charanjit Singh Channi and against Baghel himself at an event in Barnala.

AICC General Secretary and In-Charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday expressed confidence that the Congress party will return to power in the state with an absolute majority, citing enthusiasm among party workers. Speaking to reporters, Baghel said, "There is a lot of enthusiasm among the workers of the party and the Congress party will form the government in Punjab with an absolute majority..."

Infighting Erupts at Party Event

His remarks came amid growing tensions within the Punjab Congress, which came to the fore during a party event in Barnala. During the 'Har Booth Congress Majboot' programme, party workers raised slogans in support of Punjab Congress Campaign Committee Chairperson and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the presence of Baghel and Punjab Congress President and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. While slogans supporting Channi were raised inside the event, slogans of "Bhupesh Baghel Murdabad" were also raised outside the venue.

Baghel Vows Action

Reacting to the incident, Baghel said the party would identify those responsible and take appropriate action. "We will identify those (who raised slogans), send them a notice and take action accordingly," he told reporters.

Ongoing Leadership Dispute

This incident is the latest flashpoint in the Punjab Congress' ongoing differences. The Congress leadership had announced on July 1 that Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab Congress president. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has opposed the decision and has been seeking a change in the state leadership, with some senior leaders also supporting his demand.

Following the announcement of the new Congress team for the assembly elections, Baghel spent six days in Chandigarh and met several leaders. On the final day, he met with the disgruntled leaders led by Channi. He has submitted his report to the party leadership.

According to sources, the report suggests retaining Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state president, noting that 25 out of 29 district presidents and four out of seven MPs from Punjab support him.

Rival Parties Begin Poll Preparations

Meanwhile, political parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal have begun preparations for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. The AAP had won the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls with a significant majority, forming its first government in the border state and ending the Congress' tenure in power.

(ANI)