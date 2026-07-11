15 Indian tourists, including two from Andhra Pradesh, died after a speedboat capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite relief measures and coordinate with the Indian Embassy.

CM Reddy Directs Relief Efforts

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to expedite relief measures following a boat accident. Vietnamese authorities have confirmed 15 fatalities--13 men and 2 women--all Indian tourists, said Arja Srikanth, Special Commissioner, AP Bhavan, New Delhi. He confirmed that demise of two Andhra Pradesh residents - Gelli Jayalakshmi from Machilipatnam and Mudium Sridhat from Kadapa.

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At least 15 people, including Indian tourists, were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express. According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Reddy expressed profound shock over reports that tourists from the Telugu states were among those killed in the accident. The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to ascertain the details of the incident and hold discussions with the MEA and Indian Embassy officials in Vietnam to ensure swift relief and necessary action.

Noting preliminary information suggesting that Telugu people were among those involved in the accident, Reddy directed officials to obtain complete details and ensure that those injured receive the required medical assistance. The CM also assured that the Telangana government would extend all possible support to the affected families. Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar also expressed grief over the loss of live in the Vietnam boat accident. "The loss of lives of Indians in the tragic boat mishap near Phu Quoc, Vietnam, is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the survivors recovering from injuries. Indian diplomatic missions are actively assisting those affected and maintaining constant contact with local officials to manage the situation," Kumar posted on X.

The Accident and Rescue Operation

According to VN Express, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon (local time), throwing all those on board into the sea.

According to the news report, nearby tourist boats rushed to the scene after spotting the capsized vessel. A boat owner involved in the rescue operation said his vessel reached the site within about five minutes, but rescue efforts were hampered as several passengers were trapped inside the overturned speedboat, VN Express reported.

By Saturday late afternoon, rescuers had brought all 36 passengers ashore. 21 people survived, while 15 others - comprising two women and 13 men - were confirmed dead, VN Express reported.

Indian Embassy's Response

The Embassy of India in Vietnam said that, as per information received from official sources, 32 Indian tourists were on board the boat that capsized near Phu Quoc Island. "As per information received from official sources, the following 32 Indian tourists were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago," the Embassy said in a post on X.

There were three crew members and one flight attendant apart from the 32 Indians onboard the boat.

In a previous post, the Embassy confirmed the incident and also announced that a control room has been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to provide information and assistance to the affected families."In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing," the post read.

It added that the control room can be reached at +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 3714 and +84 33 452 0414. Additionally, another control room has been set up in Hanoi and can be contacted at +84 91 308 9165 for assistance and queries. (ANI)