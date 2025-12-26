After PM Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, people were seen stealing flower pots. A supervisor said the theft began on Thursday, and the remaining planters were moved to Lohiya Park for safety.

Flower Pots Stolen After Inauguration

Following the inauguration of Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on December 25, people were seen removing flower pots and plants along the side. According to the supervisor of Lohiya Park, theft of the planters began on Thursday.

The supervisor said that he received an overnight call from the officials, following which the vehicles and labourers arrived and the plants were secured at the Lohiya Park. "Here, under the orders of some officials, I have been stationed here since morning. The theft of the planters had already started yesterday. I received a call during the night itself; by morning all the vehicles arrived, the labourers came, and all the plants are being secured and taken to Lohiya Park. All the pots are also being kept safely so that no damage occurs," the supervisor told ANI.

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and said that it symbolises the vision that showed India the path of self-respect, unity, and service.

Addressing the gathering on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st Birth Anniversary, PM Modi said his government has given 'Antyodaya' a new dimension of saturation. The Prime Minister attacked Congress accusing it of "parivaarvad" and treating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "political untouchable".He said Lucknow is becoming a witness to a new inspiration.

Christmas Greetings

He extended Christmas greetings to the nation and the world. PM Modi highlighted that in India too, millions of Christian families are celebrating the festival today. He emphasised that this celebration of Christmas should bring happiness into everyone's lives, which is the collective wish of all.

Tributes to Vajpayee and Malaviya

Highlighting that December 25 brings with it the remarkable occasion of the birth anniversaries of two great personalities of the nation, PM Modi remarked that Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and Bharat Ratna Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya ji dedicated their lives to safeguarding India's identity, unity, and pride.

The Prime Minister emphasised that both these stalwarts left an indelible mark on nation-building through their immense contributions. (ANI)