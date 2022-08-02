Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SpiceJet clears all principal dues with Airports Authority of India

    The latest announcement comes just days after SpiceJet was ordered by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate only 50 per cent of approved flights for 8 weeks due to multiple snags reported by the airline.

    SpiceJet clears all principal dues with Airports Authority of India - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    SpiceJet on Tuesday announced that it has reached a full and final settlement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and has cleared all outstanding principal dues. This means the airline will no longer remain on 'cash and carry' at AAI-managed airports.

    For daily flight operations, SpiceJet will revert to an advanced payment mechanism. In a statement, the airline stated that its ability to clear the pending dues reflects its improved cash flow in recent times. Furthermore, AAI will release SpiceJet's Rs 50 crore bank guarantee following the airline clearing all of its principal debts, providing the airline with additional liquidity.

    SpiceJet, based in Gurugram, is the country's largest regional player, operating a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q400s, and freighters under UDAN, or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. SpiceJet has added several UDAN destinations such as Pakyong, Jharsuguda, Kandla, Darbhanga, Kanpur, and Ajmer (Kishangarh) to the country's aviation map, amongst others.

    For a record seven years, the airline has flown with the highest passenger load factor in Indian skies. SpiceJet has had the highest occupancy among all Indian domestic airlines since April 2015, a feat unrivalled in global aviation. The airline also has the enviable distinction of flying with a Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of more than 90 per cent for a record 58 months in a row.

    Domestically, the airline operates to 51 domestic destinations and spans the length and breadth of the country.

    Meanwhile, the latest announcement comes just days after SpiceJet was ordered by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate only 50 per cent of approved flights for 8 weeks due to multiple snags reported by the airline. The directive came after SpiceJet failed to respond to a show cause notice issued earlier this month.

    Also read: Following multiple snags, DCGA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% flights for 8 weeks

    Also read: After SpiceJet, now an IndiGo flight lands in Karachi due to a glitch

    Also read: SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight delayed due to nose wheel malfunction; 9th technical issue in 24 days

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5G spectrum auction ends total bids at over Rs 1 5 lakh crore Reliance Jio top bidder gcw

    5G spectrum auction ends; total bids at over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Reliance Jio top bidder

    GST collection rises to Rs 1 48 lakh crore in July up 28 per cent year on year gcw

    GST collection rises to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in July, up 28% year-on-year

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here - adt

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl - adt

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl

    Commerical LPG cylinder rate revised, price cut by Rs 36

    Commerical LPG cylinder rate revised, price cut by Rs 36

    Recent Stories

    Video: Beyonce gets criticised for her song Heated's lyrics; song co-written by Drake RBA

    Video: Beyonce gets criticised for her song Heated's lyrics; song co-written by Drake

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released by NTA know how to download and other details gcw

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released; know how to download and other details

    CWG 2022: Congratulatory messages pour in for bronze medallist Harjinder Kaur snt

    CWG 2022: Congratulatory messages pour in for bronze medallist Harjinder Kaur

    IBPS PO recruitment 2022 Application process begins from August 2 know eligibility criteria age limit fees gcw

    IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Application process begins from August 2; know eligibility criteria, age limit, fees

    How Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in drone strike

    Story of Kabul betrayal and US plan to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon