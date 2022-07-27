Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Following multiple snags, DCGA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% flights for 8 weeks

    This could be the most severe action taken against any airline recently. In just 18 days, eight incidents of flight safety were reported.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    The aviation regulator ordered SpiceJet to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks on Wednesday, in an unprecedented crackdown following an unusually high number of safety incidents involving the airline.

    The Director General of Civil Aviation, in its order, said that, in light of the findings of various spot checks, inspections, and the response to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, the number of departures of SpiceJet is restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved, for eight weeks.

    The airline would be subject to 'enhanced surveillance' by the DGCA during these eight weeks.

    This could be the most severe action taken against any airline recently. 

    The order stated that "any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent" would be subject to the airline "demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely and efficiently undertake such increased capacity."

    SpiceJet had "failed to establish a safe, efficient, and reliable air transport service," according to the regulator. According to the order, the airline is taking steps to halt the trend, but it must maintain its efforts to provide safe and dependable air transportation.

    After eight flight safety incidents were reported in 18 days, the government issued a warning to SpiceJet.

    In one instance, an aircraft flying from Kandla in Gujarat made an emergency landing in Mumbai after its windshield cracked mid-air.

    Smoke in the cabin, an engine catching fire, a malfunctioning indicator light, and a bird strike were all separate incidents. The airline denied any violations of safety regulations.

    SpiceJet tweeted on Tuesday, "India's most popular airline is still as safe and dependable as it has been for the past 17 years. The aviation regulator DGCA audited our entire operational fleet, and every plane was given the green light to fly with no safety violations."

