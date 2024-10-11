Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video captures dramatic rescue of paraglider by SDRF after he falls into Uttarakhand's Tehri Lake (WATCH)

    A timely and courageous effort by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) averted what could have been a tragic accident when a paraglider plunged into the chilling waters of Tehri Lake during a training exercise on Thursday.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    A timely and courageous effort by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) averted what could have been a tragic accident when a paraglider plunged into the chilling waters of Tehri Lake during a training exercise on Thursday. Rishi, a 26-year-old paraglider from Nainital, was honing his skills in the area when disaster struck.

    The adventure, which began with a takeoff from Pratapnagar, quickly turned into a life-threatening ordeal. As Rishi soared toward Koti Colony, something went terribly wrong. Mid-flight, he lost control and spiraled down into the vast, deep waters of Tehri Lake, located in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district.

    The SDRF, always on high alert due to the area’s bustling tourist activity, sprang into action the moment they received the distress signal. Chief Constable Rakesh Rawat led the charge, wasting no time as his team raced to the scene using a motorboat. Their swift response was nothing short of heroic.

    In a daring rescue, the team reached Rishi in the nick of time, pulling him from the icy lake and bringing him to safety on board the boat. Thanks to their quick thinking and flawless execution, a disaster was narrowly avoided.

    With Tehri Lake drawing hordes of adventurers and thrill-seekers, the SDRF maintains a vigilant presence, ensuring that mishaps like this are swiftly handled.

