'Victory of Indians': As Meta official apologises, BJP's Dubey says Zuckerberg remarks issue now 'closed'

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey stated on Wednesday that he considered the issue of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's comments on Indian elections "closed" after a Meta official issued an apology.

Zuckerberg, in a podcast, had suggested that the incumbent Indian government lost power in the 2024 elections due to its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response, Meta India Vice President Shivnath Thukral apologised for Zuckerberg's remarks, calling it an "inadvertent error."

"The Indian Parliament and Government have the blessings and public trust of 140 crore people. A Meta India official has finally apologised for the mistake. This is a victory of the common citizens of India," Dubey, who chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology, said in a post on X.

"By making Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi the Prime Minister for the third time, the people have introduced the country's strongest leadership to the world. Now the responsibility of our committee on this issue ends, we will call these social platforms on other issues in the future, please pardon the one who has a grudge. Jai Parliament, Jai India," he added.

On Tuesday, Dubey had announced that the panel would summon the company after its chairman claimed that India’s ruling government lost the Lok Sabha election last year.

However, on Wednesday, Dubey emphasized that the people had re-elected Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third consecutive term, which he called a testament to Modi's strong leadership.

"Now the responsibility of our committee ends on this issue. We treat this issue closed. However, we will continue to hold these social platforms to account in the future on other issues," Dubey was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Zuckerberg's remarks on the Joe Rogan podcast, stating, "Mr. Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in the 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect," in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on January 13.

"As the world's largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA led by PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership," said Vaishnaw, who is Minister for Information and Broadcasting as well as IT.

The minister dismissed Zuckerberg's remarks as misinformation and emphasized that Meta must prioritize accuracy and credibility.

