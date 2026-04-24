TVK chief Vijay hailed the record 85% voter turnout in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls as a "pinnacle historical event." He said it shattered the illusory calculations of traditional power structures and expressed confidence that "victory is certain."

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday described the Tamil Nadu Assembly polling voter turnout as a "pinnacle historical event" in the history of the state's election politics, adding that the "victory is certain".

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'Illusory calculations have been shattered'

Sharing the message on X, Vijay reflected his thoughts on politics, voter participation, and the recent conluded state Assembly elections. He began his post saying, "Greetings to all who reside in my heart." In a sharp political commentary on traditional power structures, he wrote, "Politics is something only for some celestial warriors. Only for those with excessive experience. Only for those who enjoy positions. The illusory calculations of those who confined and controlled politics within such specific boundaries have been shattered and crushed by ordinary people."

என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் அனைவருக்கும், வணக்கம். அரசியல் என்பது ஏதோ அசகாய சூரர்களுக்கானது மட்டுமே. அதீத அனுபவசாலிகளுக்கானது மட்டுமே. பதவிகளை அனுபவிப்பவர்களுக்கானது மட்டுமே. இப்படி அரசியலை ஒரு குறிப்பிட்ட எல்லைக்குள் மட்டுப்படுத்தியும் கட்டுப்படுத்தியும் வைத்தவர்களின் மாயாஜாலக்… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) April 24, 2026

He further highlighted the growing role of youth and women in political discourse, stating, "The miracle and necessity of young people and women, who until now were assumed not to care about politics at all, beginning to speak about politics has started to happen. Everyone with an impartial mind will feel when this began."

'A democratic festival'

Referring to voter participation, Vijay said, "Until now, a large percentage of specific votes did not even come to the polling stations. But the legislative assembly election voting that took place on April 23, 2026, has been recorded as a pinnacle historical event in the history of Tamil Nadu election politics."

Emphasising turnout figures, he added, "85% voter turnout is something Tamil Nadu has never seen until now."

Describing the polling day experience, Vijay wrote, "No one would have failed to be amazed seeing families, family by family, with little children, coming to vote, just like the crowds seen at temples anywhere for polling stations. And is that all? Can we not clasp our hands in salute to those democrats who came, spending great sums, from other states and even from foreign countries just to vote?"

He further stated, "The meaning of calling it an election festival, a democratic festival, was truly felt only yesterday. This April 23, 2026. Yet, this is only a beginning."

Vijay Thanks Supporters, Family, and Cadre

Expressing gratitude to his supporters and family, Vijay said, "As the people of Tamil Nadu who have redefined Tamil election politics, my grandmother, my mother, my sisters, my grandfather, my father, my brothers, my entire family relations, I offer my bowed-head gratitude as an offering to all of you."

He also extended special thanks to close associates, saying, "Especially, to my little friend, my bestie who guided our family members, my special greetings and thanks from me, your Vijay Mama."

Acknowledging party workers and election teams, he also thanked the family members who stood as support for his party comrades. "Especially, the ones I must thank are our polling booth agents, our party comrades, and all levels of administrators. To all of you, what politics do you know? Those who mocked, saying how would you even hold on--what answer you gave through action, comrades... To you, my heartfelt wishes and thanks. Thanks also to the family members who stood as support for our party comrades."

Vijay added, "Let us remain with hope. Only good will happen. Victory is certain."

ECI Confirms Record Turnout

Polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with Tamil Nadu recording 84.80 per cent turnout, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

Tamil Nadu also recorded a strong turnout across key districts, with Karur leading at 92.48 per cent, followed closely by Salem at 90.42 per cent, Dharmapuri at 90.02 per cent, Erode at 89.97 per cent and Namakkal at 89.63 per cent. (ANI)